How A Former Mercury Player Became A Successful Head Coach
The Phoenix Mercury are a historic franchise. They were one of the WNBA's original teams, and they have won three championships. They were home to some of the league's best players, such as Diana Taurasi and others played with them in their careers.
Phoenix has all sorts of ties to the WNBA, whether it is former players like Sophie Cunningham, retired players like Cappie Pondexter, who started her career with the Mercury before playing for the New York Liberty and other teams, or Kristi Toliver, who did not play for the Mercury but is now a part of their coaching staff, the Mercury's legacy runs deep.
When it comes to coaching, a former Mercury player spent time as the head coach of the Seattle Storm. Noelle Quinn has been involved in coaching since 2019, which was the year she became an assistant for the Storm. Then, she was their associate head coach before taking over for Dan Hughes. She then coached Seattle from 2021 up to the end of the team's playoff run this season.
Before getting into coaching, Quinn was a player in the league, and she started her career with the Minnesota Lynx. They drafted her in 2007, and after playing with them for two seasons, she moved on to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Lynx traded her in exchange for Raffaella Masciadri and a draft pick.
Quinn played for the Sparks from 2009 to 2011. She had the best season of her career in 2010, as she averaged 10.2 points, four rebounds, 2.8 assists and a steal.
After her seasons with Los Angeles, she spent time with the Washington Mystics. She played with them for a season before signing with the Seattle Storm. That was her first stint with Seattle, and she played with them for two seasons before signing with Phoenix.
Quinn signs with the Mercury
Quinn appeared in 34 games for the Mercury in 2015, and she averged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Then, in her second year, she played 13 games, and averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 assists. Quinn returned to Seattle after that, and in 2018, she won championship with them.
Now, after coaching the Storm for years, Quinn is available and is someone teams can turn to to fill a vacancy. She joins coaches like Sandy Brondello and Chris Koclanes, who were let go this year after their team's season came to an end. In Brondello and Quinn's case, their teams were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. Now, Brondello has a new home, and Quinn is still waiting for another opportunity.
Quinn has done well for herself, and while her time in Phoenix is not discussed very often, she is still tied to the team.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and former players like Noelle Quinn when you click right here!