Why Phoenix's Starting Lineup Helped Them Reach The 2010 Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2010, and their talented starting lineup helped them get there.

August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) warms up prior to the start of the second quarter against the San Antonio Silver Stars at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, as they took down the Indiana Fever. Then, like all teams, the Mercury wanted to go for a repeat. However, that did not happen.

The Mercury finished the 2010 season with a record of 15-19. They made the playoffs, and they knocked out the San Antonio Silver Stars in the first round. Then, they were eliminated in the next round, as the Seattle Storm beat them 2-0.

Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Temeka Johnson (2) handles the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Mercury begin with a win

Phoenix started the season with a win, and it was against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury beat them 78-77, and they had four players who scored in double figures.

Candice Dupree was the leading scorer, and she had 17 points. She also had 10 rebounds, a steal and a block. Penny Taylor was the second-leading scorer, and she had 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Diana Taurasi finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Temeka Johnson had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diane Taurasi (3) reacts on the court against the Seattle Storm during the first half in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. The Storm defeated the Mercury 91-88. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Mercury lost the next game, as the Storm beat them 95-89. Phoenix's starters played well once again, and the Mercury received contributions from the bench. DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer, and she had 24 points off the bench. She also had 12 rebounds and a block.

Johnson was next, and she had 15 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Dupree and Taylor both had 14 points, and Taurasi had 13.

After that loss, the Mercury bounced back with a win over the Tulsa Shock. They beat them 110-96, and their lineup remained the same. Taurasi had a big game, as she had 35 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Taylor was behind her, and she had 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Sep 5, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) reacts on the court during the first quarter in game two of the Western Conference Finals in the 2010 WNBA Playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Dupree had an impressive double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four assists, four steals and a block. Then, Bonner had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Phoenix lost the next game, as the Atlanta Dream picked up a 96-93 win. Despite the loss, there were some good performances in that game. Taurasi had 30 points in that game, and the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures.

The Mercury were off to a solid start, and their lineup of Dupree, Johnson, Smith, Taurasi and Taylor played a significant role.

