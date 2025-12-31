Why Phoenix's Starting Lineup Helped Them Reach The 2010 Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, as they took down the Indiana Fever. Then, like all teams, the Mercury wanted to go for a repeat. However, that did not happen.
The Mercury finished the 2010 season with a record of 15-19. They made the playoffs, and they knocked out the San Antonio Silver Stars in the first round. Then, they were eliminated in the next round, as the Seattle Storm beat them 2-0.
Mercury begin with a win
Phoenix started the season with a win, and it was against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury beat them 78-77, and they had four players who scored in double figures.
Candice Dupree was the leading scorer, and she had 17 points. She also had 10 rebounds, a steal and a block. Penny Taylor was the second-leading scorer, and she had 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Diana Taurasi finished the game with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Temeka Johnson had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Mercury lost the next game, as the Storm beat them 95-89. Phoenix's starters played well once again, and the Mercury received contributions from the bench. DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer, and she had 24 points off the bench. She also had 12 rebounds and a block.
Johnson was next, and she had 15 points, five assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Dupree and Taylor both had 14 points, and Taurasi had 13.
After that loss, the Mercury bounced back with a win over the Tulsa Shock. They beat them 110-96, and their lineup remained the same. Taurasi had a big game, as she had 35 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Taylor was behind her, and she had 29 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Dupree had an impressive double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four assists, four steals and a block. Then, Bonner had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
Phoenix lost the next game, as the Atlanta Dream picked up a 96-93 win. Despite the loss, there were some good performances in that game. Taurasi had 30 points in that game, and the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures.
The Mercury were off to a solid start, and their lineup of Dupree, Johnson, Smith, Taurasi and Taylor played a significant role.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2010 season when you click right here!