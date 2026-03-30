Phoenix's Penny Taylor Achieves Something Great in Comeback

The 2009 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury , as they returned to the playoffs. On top of that, they won their second championship, as they beat the Indiana Fever 3-2.

In 2008, the Mercury barely missed the playoffs. They won the championship right before that, and missing the postseason stopped them from repeating. Luckily, that was not a huge setback, and the Mercury returned to greatness.

Phoenix's had a strong season, as the team finished 23-11. The Mercury played well all season, and they had an impressive winning streak in the process. They won six in a row, and it started with a win over the Seattle Storm. Phoenix picked up a 93-81 win over Seattle, and its record improved to 7-4. Then, that streak continued, and a victory over the Detroit Shock was the Mercury's sixth.

After that game, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx, but they still played well throughout the season. Phoenix was a threat, and like past seasons, the team had at least one international player.

Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Penny Taylor (13) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

This time around, it was Penny Taylor, and it was a big year for her. She averaged 10.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. The All-Star forward missed the 2008 season, and the team missed her presence. Still, the Mercury fought their way through the season, and finished a few games under .500.

Don't call it a comeback

Taylor came back with a vengeance, and she helped her team have an excellent season. Phoenix looked like a contender once again, and Taylor and her teammates were the last ones standing.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates Penny Taylor (13) and DeWanna Bonner (24) after making a basket while being fouled by the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Missing a season due to injury and bouncing back from it is a challenge. Many great players have encountered that obstacle, and some of them come back better than ever. They pick up where they left off, or their role changes. That change helps them contribute, but they do not have the responsibilities they once had.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

In Taylor's case, she played 14 games during that season, and she started in one. In 2007, she played every game, and she started in all of them. That year led to her being involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she did her part to help the Mercury win.

Taylor is a Phoenix legend, and any time the team made history, its forward was right there.

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