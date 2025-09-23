How Penny Taylor's Big Game Lead To Phoenix's Championship
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times. They had a drought from 2001 to 2006, but they reached the playoffs in 2007, and they did something special in the process.
Phoenix went on to win a championship that year, as they had built themselves a talented roster over time to get to that point. They drafted players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter, who led them to their big accomplishment.
The Mercury also had Penny Taylor, who they brought in back in 2004. She played for the Cleveland Rockers, as they drafted her back in 2001. She played a few seasons with them before the team folded, and Phoenix selected her in a dispersal draft.
In her time with the Mercury, Taylor became one of their top players. She would play well throughout the regular season and would bring that same energy to the playoffs.
Taylor had her best playoff game in the year Phoenix won their first championship, and she did it against the Detroit Shock. Taylor had 32 points in that game, and she nearly had a triple-double. She had nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. It was an incredible all-around performance, but unfortunately, the Mercury lost.
Detroit beat them 108-100 in what was the first game of the WNBA Finals. The Shock spoiled her big game, but the Mercury did respond with a win in the second game. In terms of other players, Pondexter was the team's second-leading scorer with 27 points. Tangela Smith had 11 points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Then, Taurasi had 10 points, four steals, three rebounds, a steal and a block.
Ultimately, the Mercury won that series 3-2, as they beat the Shock 108-92. Taylor had another big game, as she had 30 points that time around.
Taylor and the Mercury continue to win
Taylor continued to play for Phoenix after that first championship, and she played a role in their other two. She created a legacy with the Mercury, and now she is one of the few players who has their jersey retired by them.
Phoenix accomplished great things over the years, and Taylor's contributions helped them do so. Taylor had a big playoff game in that first season, and despite losing that game, the Mercury went on to make history.
