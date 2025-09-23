Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Penny Taylor's Big Game Lead To Phoenix's Championship

Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and in what was a special year for the team, she had a big performance in the playoffs.

Davion Moore

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (right) loses the ball while defended by Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (right) loses the ball while defended by Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times. They had a drought from 2001 to 2006, but they reached the playoffs in 2007, and they did something special in the process.

Phoenix went on to win a championship that year, as they had built themselves a talented roster over time to get to that point. They drafted players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter, who led them to their big accomplishment.

Penny Taylo
Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) is hit in the face by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (left) while defended by forward Penny Taylor (rear) during the first quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Mercury also had Penny Taylor, who they brought in back in 2004. She played for the Cleveland Rockers, as they drafted her back in 2001. She played a few seasons with them before the team folded, and Phoenix selected her in a dispersal draft.

In her time with the Mercury, Taylor became one of their top players. She would play well throughout the regular season and would bring that same energy to the playoffs.

Penny Taylo
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) celebrates a play with guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor had her best playoff game in the year Phoenix won their first championship, and she did it against the Detroit Shock. Taylor had 32 points in that game, and she nearly had a triple-double. She had nine rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. It was an incredible all-around performance, but unfortunately, the Mercury lost.

Detroit beat them 108-100 in what was the first game of the WNBA Finals. The Shock spoiled her big game, but the Mercury did respond with a win in the second game. In terms of other players, Pondexter was the team's second-leading scorer with 27 points. Tangela Smith had 11 points, four rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Then, Taurasi had 10 points, four steals, three rebounds, a steal and a block.

Ultimately, the Mercury won that series 3-2, as they beat the Shock 108-92. Taylor had another big game, as she had 30 points that time around.

Taylor and the Mercury continue to win

Penny Taylo
Sep. 21, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (left) and guard Diana Taurasi (right) talk on the bench during the game against the Minnesota Lynx at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated 89 - 66. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taylor continued to play for Phoenix after that first championship, and she played a role in their other two. She created a legacy with the Mercury, and now she is one of the few players who has their jersey retired by them.

Phoenix accomplished great things over the years, and Taylor's contributions helped them do so. Taylor had a big playoff game in that first season, and despite losing that game, the Mercury went on to make history.

Please follow us on X to read more about Penny Taylor and her time with the Mercury when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.