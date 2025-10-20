Phoenix Mercury On SI

Former Mercury Player Stands Alone, Wears Rare Number

No. 44 is rare for the Phoenix Mercury, and the number's origins date back to 2004.

Davion Moore

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA basketball during the Phoenix Mercury game against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great players over the years, and they all have ties to a specific number. Diana Taurasi wore No. 3 in her career. She started her career with the Mercury, and she spent all of her time with the team.

Two players wore the number before her, but with the impact Taurasi had on the team, no one will wear it after her. The Mercury great will join Jennifer GIllom and others, as she will have her jersey retired next season.

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brittney Griner is another Mercury great, and while other players wore No. 42 for the Mercury, the number is tied to her. Then, when she calls it a career, Phoenix will likely retire that number.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) goes up over Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the previous article, the No. 43 was discussed, and so far, four players have represented the Mercury with that number. Le'coe Willingham, who won a championship with Phoenix in 2009, was one of the players who wore No. 43.

The next number that will be examined is No. 44, and it is one of those rare instances. There has only been one player who wore this number, and its origins does not date back to one of the team's original seasons.

This number first appeared in 2004, which was the year the Mercury brought in key players. They added Penny Taylor in a dispersal draft, and they selected Diana Taursasi, who was a star for UConn and carried that momentum into her WNBA career.

Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A WNBA official Wilson Evo NXT basketball approaches the rim and net at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Around the time Phoenix drafted Taurasi, they also acquired Lindsay Taylor. Taylor was drafted by the Houston Comets, but she was traded to the Mercury. She suited up for the team, and she played five games.

Taylor dealt with an injury, and impacted her availability for the rest of the season. She was later waived by the Mercury, and despite signing training camp deals with other teams, she did not make suit up for them. Despite not playing in the WNBA, she spent time with several teams overseas.

Taylor stands alone

Phoenix has had several players, and Taylor is in the same category as Megan McConnell and others as players who are the only ones to wear a certain number. Her time with the team was brief, but with her wearing No.44, Taylor is a part of Mercury history.

