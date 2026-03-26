Mercury Pick Tere Williams Showcase Skills At Virginia Tech

The Phoenix Mercury had five picks in the 2001 WNBA Draft, and Kristen Veal was their first pick. Veal spent two seasons with them, and in her first year, she played 29 games.

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Ilona Korstin was their second-round pick, and she played 12 games with them. The Mercury selected Tere Williams in the third round, and she did not suit up for them.

Williams attended Virginia Tech, and she had some respectable seasons. In her final year, the Virginia Tech forward averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and an assist.

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Virginia Tech finished that season with a record of 22-9, and Williams and her teammates had a decent tournament run. Another interesting fact around that season was that Virginia Tech changed conferences. The program was in the A-10 in Williams' first thre years, then it became a part of the Big East.

Williams played well in the first round of the tournament, as she helped Virginia Tech beat Denver. She had 16 points, seven rebounds, a steal and a block. Chrystal Starling was the leading scorer, and she had 20 points off the bench. Williams, who was a starter, was behind her, and then there were three more players who scored in double figures. Virginia Tech had a nice win, and the Hokies moved on to the next round.

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Virginia Tech took on Texas Tech, and that resulted in a loss. The Red Raiders beat the Hokies 73-52, and Williams had 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. She was the leading scorer, and Starling had 10 points off the bench. Plenette Pierson was the leader for Texas Tech, and a few years later, she would play for the Mercury. She had 28 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Williams gets drafted

After that run, Williams was selected by the Mercury . She was drafted in the same year Phoenix missed the playoffs for the second time in franchise history. That was the start of a drought, and the Mercury did not return to the postseason until 2007. While Williams did not play, the Mercury saw something in her. She was a talented player in college, and she was selected by one of the WNBA's top teams.

Getting drafted is an accomplishment, and Williams was someone who experienced it. She played a role in her college team's success, and in the end, she was selected by a historic franchise.

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