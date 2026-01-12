Why Mercury Players Were A Part Of 2019 Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2019 season with a record of 15-19. They lost the last four games of the season, as the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces picked up wins over them.
Despite that losing streak, the Mercury made the playoffs, and they faced the Sky. It was a single-elimination game, and Chicago beat Phoenix in a blowout. Regardless, DeWanna Bonner had a strong performance, as she finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Mercury had a solid year, and their performance led to them being a part of award races.
When it came to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, the Mercury had two players involved. Brittney Griner finished second in the race, and Bonner finished seventh. Griner earned 167 points, and Bonner had 15. The most points a player could earn that year were 430, and Elena Delle Donne had 420. She also had 41 first-place votes.
Both Mercury stars played well, and their place in the race was justified. Griner was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 20.7 points. She also averaged 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two blocks.
Bonner was behind her, and she averaged 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury did not have a player in the Rookie of the Year race, but the race featured two great players. Napheesa Collier won the award, and Arike Ogunbowale finished second. Collier earned 29 points, and Ogunbowale had 14. Both of these players have had battles with the Mercury over the years, and they remain two of the league's best scorers.
As far as Defensive Player of the Year, Natasha Howard won the award, but Griner was one of three players who were tied for fifth. She received a point, and Alysha Clark and Elizabeth Williams did as well.
Mercury guard makes history
A Mercury player took home Most Improved Player that year, as Leilani Mitchell finished with 27 points. She had a comfortable lead over players such as Odyssey Sims, Jordin Canada and Erica Wheeler. Mitchell averaged 12.8 points, four assists and three rebounds. Mitchell's win led to history, as she became the first player to win multiple Most Improved Player awards. Then, on top of her win, she was also a part of the Sportsmanship race.
The Mercury played well, and it was no surprise that they received recognition for their efforts.
