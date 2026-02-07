Why The Mercury and The Dream Have An Interesting History
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times, and during that time, they have met several teams.
The Mercury have faced the Minnesota Lynx eight times, and it all began with a series in 2011. The Lynx won that series, and they beat the Mercury 2-0. Minnesota reached the WNBA Finals, and that trip led to the franchise's first championship.
Phoenix has faced teams like the Seattle Storm, the Las Vegas Aces, the Los Angeles Sparks and more. They met the Storm for the first time in 2007, and since then, these teams have met five more times. The Mercury and the Aces have encountered each other six times, and the most recent time was last year. Phoenix and Las Vegas met in the Finals, and the Aces won their third championship.
It has been quite the journey for the Mercury, and they have picked their share of wins and losses against numerous teams. However, there is a team they have yet to encounter.
Dream make their playoff debut
While both the Mercury and the Atlanta Dream have multiple playoff appearances, they have not crossed paths. The Dream made the playoffs for the first time back in 2009. They finished the season with a record of 18-16, and that was a significant jump from the previous year.
Atlanta finished its first season with a record of 4-30, and because of the team's turnaround, Marynell Meadors won Coach of the Year. She received 30 points, and she won the award over Lin Dunn, Corey Gaines and Jennifer Gillom.
The Dream faced the Detroit Shock that year, and the Shock beat them 2-0. Phoenix's playoff run was a different story.
Phoenix started its postseason run with a series against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and the Mercury beat them 2-1. After that, the Mercury beat the Sparks and they beat the Indiana Fever in the Finals.
Since then, the Mercury have added more playoff appearances to their legacy, and they won their third championship in 2014. The Dream made the playoffs consecutively until 2015, and they reached the Finals in 2010, 2011 and 2013.
Despite reaching the Finals, none of those times were against the Mercury. The Dream faced the Storm in 2010, and they faced the Lynx in 2011 and 2013.
Both the Mercury and the Dream have had their shre of success, but they have avoided each other in the postseason. That may change in the near future, and if it does, the series will be a battle.
