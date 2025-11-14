How The Mercury Prepared For A Shocking Playoff Run
The Phoenix Mercury have had some good seasons, and they prepared for those years with their preseason games.
The Mercury finished the 2016 season with a record of 16-18, and they reached the playoffs. They beat the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty in the first two rounds, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx, who swept them and faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix had a solid year, and before things got started, the team faced the Seattle Storm in the preseason. The Mercury won the first game, and they lost the second. The Mercury were on the road for the first game, and they beat the Storm 81-73.
Courtney Williams and Penny Taylor led the way for the Mercury, as they both had 15 points. Williams also had seven rebounds.
Williams gets a chance to shine
Williams was the Mercury's first-round pick that year, and she would play a few games for them before they traded her to the Connecticut Sun. Regardless, her and Taylor led the team to victory against the Storm.
Phoenix had a few other players who scored in double figures, as Isabelle Harrison had 14 points, Candice Dupree had 12 points and Nirra Fields had 11.
Seattle was on the road for the next game. However, they redeem themselves at losing on their home floor in the first one. They beat the Mercury 76-70, and Mistie Bass was the team's leading scorer.
Bass had 14 points, and she also had six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Williams also scored in double figures, as she had 11 points. She also had four rebounds and an assist. They stepped up while the Mercury's top players were out for that game.
The Mercury had a chance to warm up and set the tone for their upcoming season. Their rookie had a chance to play, and she showcased her talents. While her time with the team was brief, she still had an opportunity to suit up for the Mercury and contribute.
Overall, it was a solid year for the team, and their playoff run showed how talented that year's team was. The preseason was a chance to take on a familiar foe, and despite the loss in the second, the Mercury showed that they were able to compete.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how they have performed in past preseasons when you click right here!