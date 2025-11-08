Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury's Preseason Losses Motivated Them

The Phoenix Mercury reached the playoffs in 2018 after finishing the season with a record of 20-14. Before that, they lost both of their preseason games.

Davion Moore

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are one of the WNBA's best teams, and over the years, they have had some successful seasons. The Mercury are no strangers to making the playoffs, and 2018 was one of the years they made it.

They finished the season with a record of 20-14, and they fought their way through the playoffs. They won their first matchup, as they beat the Dallas Wings 101-83. That was a single-elimination game, and DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer with 29 points.

DeWanna Bonne
The Phoenix Mercury's DeWanna Bonner and Brittney Griner celebrate a basket against the Atlanta Dream in the second half on Aug. 17, 2018, at Taking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Atlanta .vs Phoenix 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

After the win over the Wings, the Mercury faced the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 96-86, as like the first round, this was a single-elimination situation. The Mercury advanced, and they faced the Seattle Storm in a series. The Storm beat them 3-2 and later, Seattle won it all.

Before all of that happened, the Mercury were preparing for the season. They faced the Storm in the preseason, and Seattle won both games.

The Mercury were on the road in the first game, and the Storm beat them 73-69. Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, as she had 13 poins. She also had two rebounds, an assist , a steal and a block.

Phoenix had two more players who scored in double figures, as Imani Wright had 10 points, three rebounds and a steal. Marie Gulich also had 10 points, and she also had six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Marie Gulic
Mar 25, 2018; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Asia Durr (25) battles Oregon State Beavers center Marie Gulich (21) for a rebound during the first half in the championship game of the Lexington regional of the women's basketball 2018 NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Mercury new additions showcase talents

Gulich and Wright were two new additions, as the Mercury drafted them in that year's draft. The former Oregon State center was their first-round pick, and Wright was selected in the third round.

After their loss on the road, the Mercury hosted the Storm. This was a chance for the Mercury to bounce back from the previous game, but the Storm handed them another loss.

Seattle beat Phoenix 84-61, and Jordin Canada was their leading scorer with 17 points. Brittney Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 14 points. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Brittney Grine
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (right) and Diana Taurasi celebrate after beating the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 17, 2018, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz.Atlanta .vs Phoenix 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

Griner was the only player who scored in double figures in that game, but Diana Taurasi was close, as she had nine points.

The 2018 season was a good year for Phoenix, and while the preseason did not go their way, they still managed to succeed.

