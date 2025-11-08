How The Mercury's Preseason Losses Motivated Them
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the WNBA's best teams, and over the years, they have had some successful seasons. The Mercury are no strangers to making the playoffs, and 2018 was one of the years they made it.
They finished the season with a record of 20-14, and they fought their way through the playoffs. They won their first matchup, as they beat the Dallas Wings 101-83. That was a single-elimination game, and DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer with 29 points.
After the win over the Wings, the Mercury faced the Connecticut Sun. They beat the Sun 96-86, as like the first round, this was a single-elimination situation. The Mercury advanced, and they faced the Seattle Storm in a series. The Storm beat them 3-2 and later, Seattle won it all.
Before all of that happened, the Mercury were preparing for the season. They faced the Storm in the preseason, and Seattle won both games.
The Mercury were on the road in the first game, and the Storm beat them 73-69. Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, as she had 13 poins. She also had two rebounds, an assist , a steal and a block.
Phoenix had two more players who scored in double figures, as Imani Wright had 10 points, three rebounds and a steal. Marie Gulich also had 10 points, and she also had six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.
Mercury new additions showcase talents
Gulich and Wright were two new additions, as the Mercury drafted them in that year's draft. The former Oregon State center was their first-round pick, and Wright was selected in the third round.
After their loss on the road, the Mercury hosted the Storm. This was a chance for the Mercury to bounce back from the previous game, but the Storm handed them another loss.
Seattle beat Phoenix 84-61, and Jordin Canada was their leading scorer with 17 points. Brittney Griner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 14 points. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Griner was the only player who scored in double figures in that game, but Diana Taurasi was close, as she had nine points.
The 2018 season was a good year for Phoenix, and while the preseason did not go their way, they still managed to succeed.
