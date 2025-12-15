Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Bonner Nearly Won Another Title

The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals, and in that series, DeWanna Bonner had some notable performances.

Davion Moore

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guards Jewell Loyd (24) and Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) dribbles the ball against Las Vegas Aces guards Jewell Loyd (24) and Jackie Young (0) during the first quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner has had a successful career, and after starting the season with the Indiana Fever, she reunited with the Phoenix Mercury.

Bonner's presence helped the Mercury finish the season strong, and when it came to the playoffs, she contributed. Phoenix's two-time champion was the team's top reserve this year, and her role was reminiscent of her early Mercury days. She played well off the bench, and her contributions helped the team get to the WNBA Finals.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after a basket against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the first two rounds, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces after that. Bonner had a solid series against those teams, and she did her part against the Aces.

Phoenix was on the road in Game 1, and Las Vegas took advantage. The Aces picked up a win at home, and gained an early lead over the Mercury. They beat Phoenix 89-86 in that game, and Bonner had a nice game off the bench. She had 10 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.

Las Vegas picked up another win in Game 2. The Aces beat the Mercury 91-78, and Bonner had a quieter game. She had four points, an assist and steal.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) and Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) react after a foul call against the New York Liberty during the first half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Bonner and the Mercury head to Phoenix

The Mercury headed to Phoenix for Game 3, and the Aces beat them by two. The home team fought its way back into the game, but A'ja Wilson nailed a game-winner to give the Aces a 3-0 lead. Bonner had her best game of the series, as she had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. She also had a block.

Phoenix had one more shot at getting a win, but Bonner and her team could not get it done. The Aces beat them 97-86 to win their third championship. The Mercury veteran had another double-double, as she had 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had an assist and a block.

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) gestures after scoring against the New York Liberty during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Bonner had a strong series, and she nearly won her third championship. However, the Mercury came up short. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year knows how to make an impact, and if she returns next year, she can help the Mercury go on another deep run. Phoenix is in a good place, and reserves like Bonner helped the franchise get to that point.

