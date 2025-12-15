Why Mercury's Bonner Nearly Won Another Title
DeWanna Bonner has had a successful career, and after starting the season with the Indiana Fever, she reunited with the Phoenix Mercury.
Bonner's presence helped the Mercury finish the season strong, and when it came to the playoffs, she contributed. Phoenix's two-time champion was the team's top reserve this year, and her role was reminiscent of her early Mercury days. She played well off the bench, and her contributions helped the team get to the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the first two rounds, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces after that. Bonner had a solid series against those teams, and she did her part against the Aces.
Phoenix was on the road in Game 1, and Las Vegas took advantage. The Aces picked up a win at home, and gained an early lead over the Mercury. They beat Phoenix 89-86 in that game, and Bonner had a nice game off the bench. She had 10 points, eight rebounds, a steal and a block.
Las Vegas picked up another win in Game 2. The Aces beat the Mercury 91-78, and Bonner had a quieter game. She had four points, an assist and steal.
Bonner and the Mercury head to Phoenix
The Mercury headed to Phoenix for Game 3, and the Aces beat them by two. The home team fought its way back into the game, but A'ja Wilson nailed a game-winner to give the Aces a 3-0 lead. Bonner had her best game of the series, as she had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. She also had a block.
Phoenix had one more shot at getting a win, but Bonner and her team could not get it done. The Aces beat them 97-86 to win their third championship. The Mercury veteran had another double-double, as she had 10 points and 10 rebounds. She also had an assist and a block.
Bonner had a strong series, and she nearly won her third championship. However, the Mercury came up short. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year knows how to make an impact, and if she returns next year, she can help the Mercury go on another deep run. Phoenix is in a good place, and reserves like Bonner helped the franchise get to that point.
