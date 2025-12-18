Phoenix Survives Overtimes Games In 2022
The Phoenix Mercury's 2022 season was a tough period. They were adapting to changes, and they played without one of their stars.
Phoenix managed to make the playoffs, but it was a fight. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 15-21, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. The Aces swept them, and they won their first championship.
The Mercury had some ups and downs that season, and they started the season with a loss. They lost to the Aces, as Las Vegas picked up a 106-88 victory. The Mercury won back-to-back games against the Seattle Storm, then they went on a losing streak. Phoenix lost seven games in a row, and the team snapped that streak with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, they won the next two games, and one of them was an overtime game.
Mercury beat Eastern Conference team in a battle
After beating the Sparks and the Atlanta Dream, the Mercury faced the Washington Mystics. They beat the Mystics 99-90 and it took an extra period. The Mercury outscored the Mystics 14-5 in overtime, and Shey Peddy helped them do so.
Peddy had 12 points, and she scored seven of them during overtime. Then, the Mercury played well in general, as they had five players who scored in double figures. Skylar Diggins was the leading scorer with 27 points. Then, Diana Taurasi had 20 points, Diamond DeShields had 13 and Tina Charles had 12.
The Mercury lost to the Mystics in the next game, and they went on another losing streak. It was another up-and-down period, and later on, they had another overtime game.
Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx, and the Lynx beat them 118-107 in double overtime. The Mercury had two big performances in this game, as Sophie Cunningham had a career-high 36 points. Then, Diggins had 32 points.
Cunningham also had seven rebounds, five steals, two assists and a block. Diggins had 10 assists, three steals and two blocks. Outside of these two, the Mercury had one more player who scored in double figures, as Taurasi had 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.
The Mercury could not get the win, but their players gave it their all. Phoenix did not have any other overtime games after that, and while things were tough the rest of the year, they continued to fight.
