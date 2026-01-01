Remembering Kelsey Bone's Stint With The Mercury
Kelsey Bone started her career with the New York Liberty, but at one point in her career, she played for the Phoenix Mercury.
Bone was the fifth pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and she was the first of five Liberty picks. New York selected Toni Young two picks later, and they drafted Kamiko Williams, Shenneika Smith and Olcay Çakır in the later rounds. That was a significant draft, as Brittney Griner, Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins were the top three picks.
In her season with the Liberty, Bone averaged 6.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. The following year, Bone was a part of a draft-day trade that sent Alyssa Thomas, New York's 2014 pick, to the Connecticut Sun. The Liberty received Tina Charles in return.
Bone's role changed in her first season with Connecticut , as she played 34 games and started in 26 of them. When she was with the Liberty, she played 34 games and started in two of them. The center averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists that year, and in 2015, she had an even better season.
Bone wins special award
The Sun center averaged 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. She won Most Improved Player that season, and she was also an All-Star. That was a big year for Bone, and she ended up having her career high. She had 31 points in a game against the Chicago Sky, and she also had four rebounds. Connecticut had another player who scored in double figures, as Camille Smith had 15 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
After starting the 2016 season with the Sun, Bone was traded to the Mercury. Phoenix gave up Courtney Williams, Jillian Alleyne and a draft pick to get her. Williams and Alleyne were the Mercury's 2016 draft picks, as the Mercury selected the guard with their first pick, and they drafted the center in the second round.
In her time with the Mercury, Bone averaged three points and 2.5 rebounds. Then, she played for the Las Vegas Aces after the Mercury traded her for draft picks. Bone had a nice career, and she had a chance to suit up for the Mercury. While her time was brief, she still managed to contribute.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Kelsey Bone when you click right here!