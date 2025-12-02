Remembering A Mercury Legend And Her Draft Class
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2012, and like before the 2004 season, they received the first pick. The first time around, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi. She had a strong rookie season, and she only got better from there. The second time Phoenix received the first pick, things were a little different.
The Mercury selected Lindsey Harding in 2007, and they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. That move paid off, as they received Tangela Smith in return. Smith helped them make history, as the Mercury won a championship later that year.
Mercury go big, draft a center
Later on, when they had the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, they selected Brittany Griner. Griner was a center from Baylor, and she had a remarkable college career. In her final year at Baylor, she averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 2.4 assists. The year before that, she averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 1.6 assists. Baylor won a championship in her third year, and with that win, she showed that she was ready to dominate at the next level.
Griner was the top pick of a draft class that featured some big names. The second pick of that year's draft was Elena Delle Donne.
Delle Donne was drafted by the Chicago Sky, and after an impressive rookie season, she took home Rookie of the Year. Then, after spending multiple seasons with them, she was traded to the Washington Mystics. That was the deal that sent Kahleah Copper to Chicago.
While with Washington, Delle Donne won a championship. The Mystics won in 2019 after beating the Connecticut Sun. Delle Donne had a long successful career, and on top of winning a championship, she was a two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP), a 50-40-90 club member and much more. She had a stellar career, and she announced her retirement before the 2025 season.
Skylar Diggins was the next pick, and she is still going strong. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, and she remained with them even when they relocated and became the Dallas Wings. After that, she played for the Mercury, and her best season with them was in 2022. She averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block.
Now, Diggins plays for the Seattle Storm, and she helped them make the playoffs for the second year in a row. Before that, they missed the playoffs in 2023 after making it seven times in a row. Overall, Diggins has played well, and that has led to her being a seven-time All-Star.
These three players are the biggest names from this draft, but after them, there were five other All-Stars. Griner and her peers have had different journeys, but this class is one to remember.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2013 draft class and the Mercury's ties to it when you click right here!