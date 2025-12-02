Phoenix Mercury On SI

Remembering A Mercury Legend And Her Draft Class

The Phoenix Mercury selected Brittney Griner in 2013, and that class featured some other big names.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) fight for a loose ball Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) fight for a loose ball Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2012, and like before the 2004 season, they received the first pick. The first time around, the Mercury selected Diana Taurasi. She had a strong rookie season, and she only got better from there. The second time Phoenix received the first pick, things were a little different.

The Mercury selected Lindsey Harding in 2007, and they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. That move paid off, as they received Tangela Smith in return. Smith helped them make history, as the Mercury won a championship later that year.

Brittney Grine
Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) reacts against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mercury go big, draft a center

Later on, when they had the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, they selected Brittany Griner. Griner was a center from Baylor, and she had a remarkable college career. In her final year at Baylor, she averaged 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 2.4 assists. The year before that, she averaged 23.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 blocks and 1.6 assists. Baylor won a championship in her third year, and with that win, she showed that she was ready to dominate at the next level.

Griner was the top pick of a draft class that featured some big names. The second pick of that year's draft was Elena Delle Donne.

Brittney Grine
A fan holds a sign for Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner before a game against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena Jul 23, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delle Donne was drafted by the Chicago Sky, and after an impressive rookie season, she took home Rookie of the Year. Then, after spending multiple seasons with them, she was traded to the Washington Mystics. That was the deal that sent Kahleah Copper to Chicago.

While with Washington, Delle Donne won a championship. The Mystics won in 2019 after beating the Connecticut Sun. Delle Donne had a long successful career, and on top of winning a championship, she was a two-time Most Valuable Player (MVP), a 50-40-90 club member and much more. She had a stellar career, and she announced her retirement before the 2025 season.

Skylar Diggins was the next pick, and she is still going strong. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, and she remained with them even when they relocated and became the Dallas Wings. After that, she played for the Mercury, and her best season with them was in 2022. She averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block.

Skylar Diggin
Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) waits for the start of the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now, Diggins plays for the Seattle Storm, and she helped them make the playoffs for the second year in a row. Before that, they missed the playoffs in 2023 after making it seven times in a row. Overall, Diggins has played well, and that has led to her being a seven-time All-Star.

These three players are the biggest names from this draft, but after them, there were five other All-Stars. Griner and her peers have had different journeys, but this class is one to remember.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.