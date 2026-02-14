Remembering Mercury Veteran Whitcomb's All-Star Performances
Sami Whitcomb is one of the Phoenix Mercury's veterans, and she is one of their best shooters. She shot 36.1 percent from beyond the arc in 2025, and she had a big game during that time. She had a career-high 36 points, and she made seven 3-pointers during that time.
Whitcomb has established herself as a 3-point threat, and she has showcased her abilities during the WNBA's All-Star festivities. The Mercury veteran was a part of the 2021 Three-Point Contest, and she had 26 points. She shot well, but she did not advance to the second round.
Allie Quigley and Jonquel Jones made it to the second round, and Quigley came out on top. The Chicago Sky guard, who spent time with the Mercury earlier in her career, had 28 points in the second round. That total matched what she had in the first round.
Jones, who was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time, had 24 points in the second round. She had 27 the first time around. That year's contest featured some excellent shooters, as Jewell Loyd participated as well.
Whitcomb was playing for the New York Liberty at that time, and she made 76 3-pointers by the end of the year. That was a big year for the veteran sharpshooter, as she averaged a career-high 11.7 points.
Whitcomb returns
A few years later, Whitcomb returned to the event, and she was playing for the Seattle Storm at that time. That shootout featured six shooters, and the veteran came in second.
Sabrina Ionescu won it, and she had 26 points in the first round. She topped that performance in the second round, as she had 37 points. Whitcomb was behind her, as she had 28 points in the first round and 24 in the second. Then, Arike Ogunbowale was the third finalist, and she had 21 points and 11 points, respectively.
DiJonai Carrington, Kelsey Mitchell and Jackie Young participated, but they were eliminated after the first round. Carrington had 18 points, and Mitchell and Young both had 15.
Whitcomb was lights out that year, as she made 89 3-pointers. That is the most she has made in a season, and she nearly broke that record in 2025. The Mercury sharpshooter is hard to stop when she gets going, and if she returns to Phoenix, she can help them win a championship.
