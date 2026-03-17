Mercury Return To The Playoffs, Suns Miss Out
The Phoenix Mercury's 2023 season did not go as planned, as they finished the season with one of their worst records in history.
Phoenix finished that period with a record of 9-31, and the team missed the playoffs. That was a trying time for the Mercury, and they quickly turned things around in 2024.
Mercury add another star
The Mercury added Kahleah Copper, and they made some other moves as they prepared for the season. All of those moves paid off, and Phoenix returned to the postseason. While they lost to the Minnesota Lynx, the Mercury took a step in the right direction.
Copper and the new additions gave the team a boost, and they helped the Mercury win 19 games. Phoenix's first win was a victory over the Atlanta Dream, and their new star had a huge game. She had a career-high 38 points, and she had six rebounds and an assist in the process.
Outside of Copper, the Mercury had two more players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi had 15 points, and Sophie Cunningham had 10 points off the bench. After losing to the Las Vegas Aces in the first game, the Mercury recovered and improved to 1-1.
Phoenix won the next two games, and after going on a brief losing streak, the team started its Commissioner's Cup games.
The Mercury continued to battle throughout the season, and in the end, Copper averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Phoenix was back on track, and while things changed the following year, the Mercury maintained their success.
When it came to the Phoenix Suns and their season, things took a turn. They missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season, and they finished with a record of 36-46. They were 11th in the West, which means they were right outside the Play-In Tournament.
The Suns suffered a setback, while the Mercury were progressing. Despite missing the playoffs, some of the Suns' top players had strong seasons. Kevin Durant was the leading scorer, and he averaged 26.6 points. Then, Devin Booker averaged 25.6 points.
The Mercury and the Suns had different outcomes that year, but the stars were playing at a high level. Copper was a great addition, and she helped the Mercury return to the postseason.
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