Revisiting One Epic Mercury Finals Clash
The Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm have had battles over the years. They have faced each other several times, and this year, the season series between these two teams ended in a tie.
Phoenix won the first game, and it was a blowout. The Mercury were led by their new stars Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in that one. Then, the Storm won the next two games before the Mercury won the last one.
These two teams have also met in the playoffs, and the first time they met was in 2007. Seattle was Phoenix's first opponent, and the Mercury beat them 2-0. The Mercury won 101-84 in the first one and 95-89 in the second.
Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor led the team to victory in Game 1, as they both had 22 points. Taurasi also had three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Taylor had six rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Phoenix had four other players who scored in double figures. Cappie Pondexter had 21 points, Tangela Smith had 13, Kelly Mazzante had 11 off the bench and Kelly Miller had 10.
Pondexter was their leading scorer in the second game, and she had 25 points. Taurasi had 20 points, Taylor had 18 and Miller had 16. After those wins, the Mercury beat the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock to win a championship.
These two teams met again in 2010. However, the Storm came out victorious as they beat the Mercury 2-0. After that, the two teams met again in 2011. Phoenix won the series 2-1, and the next series was a loss. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx, and Minnesota ended up winning it all.
Mercury beat the Storm, go on deep run
The Mercury met the Storm a few more times, and the last time it happened was in 2021. They met in a single-elimination game, and Phoenix beat Seattle 85-80 in overtime. Brittney Griner was the team's leader, and she had 23 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Phoenix had four other players who scored at least 10 points. Skylar Diggins had 20 points, Taurasi had 14 and Kia Nurse and Brianna Turner both had 12. That was a good year for the Mercury, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the fifth time in history.
These two teams have history, and as time goes on, they will meet in the playoffs again.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's playoff history and some of their opponents when you click right here!