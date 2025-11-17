Mercury's Sabally Comes To Play In Unrivaled Games
Satou Sabally was one of many stars who played in Unrivaled last season, and she had a good year in that time. She averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in the first season, which made her Phanton BC's third-leading scorer.
Sabrina Ionescu was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 18.0 points, seven rebounds and 4.1 assists. Brittney Griner was second for Phanton BC, and she averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks.
Phantom BC will look a bit different this year, as Sabally will be playing with Dana Evans, Aliyah Boston, Kiki Iriafen and Kelsey Plum. She will also play alongside Natasha Cloud, who was also with the team last year.
Sabally's team had the worst record in Unrivaled last season, as they finished 4-10. This year is a chance for them to turn things around, and they may be a team to keep an eye on.
The Mercury forward started her Unrivaled season on a solid note. She had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Phantom BC suffered a big blowout in that game, as Laces BC beat them 86-48. Sabally was the team's second-leading scorer in that game, as Ionescu had 18 points. She also had four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Phantom BC lost the next game, as Vinyl BC beat them 84-69. Despite the team's balanced effort, Phantom BC did not get the victory. They have five players who scored in double figures, and Ionescu was once again the leading scorer. She had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Griner had 13 points, five rebounds and an assist. Sabally had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. Then, Cloud and Katie Lou Samuelson both had 11.
Phanton BC get a victory
After that loss, Phantom BC picked up their first win. They beat Mist BC 74-69, and two of their players had big games. Sabally had 29 points, three rebounds and an assist. Griner also had 29 points, nine rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Sabally's team continued to compete throughout the season, and while they did not have the best year, they had a talented roster that helped them pick up a win in their last game of the season. Sabally is a star, and after an excellent season in the WNBA, she may keep that momentum going.
