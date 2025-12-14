Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Sabally Has A Career High During Playoff Run

The Phoenix Mercury added Satou Sabally, and in her first postseason with the team, she had a career high.

Davion Moore

Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) makes a layup against the Aces during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Aug. 15, 2025.
Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) makes a layup against the Aces during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Aug. 15, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Satou Sabally played a major role in the Phoenix Mercury's success this season. She played well during the regular season, despite running into a few obstacles. Then, when it came to the playoffs, she had an exceptional run.

Satou Saball
Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally sits court side of the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sabally averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in her team's playoff run. The Mercury star was in the top 10 when it came to rebounding, and she was not alone. She was ninth in that category, and DeWanna Bonner was right behind her. Then, Alyssa Thomas was third, as she averaged nine.

Phoenix's new star was great during the playoffs, and she added her name to some of the Mercury's postseason lists. One of those lists is the rebounding list, and she is 10th. She had 70 rebounds during the playoffs, and 58 of them were defensive boards.

The Mercury forward had some strong rebounding performances, and her best was against the New York Liberty. She had 12 boards in Phoenix's 79-73 win over New York, and the Mercury advanced to the next round.

Satou Saball
Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) scores on an offensive rebound against Aces forward A’ja Wilson (22) during a game at PHX Arena in Phoenix, on Aug. 15, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sabally had a double-double, as she had 23 points in that outing. She also had three assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury started that series with a loss, but the "Unicorn" had big games in the next two and helped her team advance.

Sabally sets a new career high

Sabally's 12 rebounds were a playoff career high, and her best before that was seven. She had seven rebounds in a game against the Las Vegas Aces. She also had 16 points, seven assists, a steal and a block. Sabally was with the Dallas Wings at the time, and it was during the period when she won Most Improved Player.

After her career-high performance against the Liberty, Sabally had two games where she had nine rebounds. The first was against the Minnesota Lynx, and the Mercury beat them 89-83 in overtime.

Satou Saball
Jun 15, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) battles for a rebound with Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and center Kiah Stokes (41) in the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Then, she had nine boards in the second game of the WNBA Finals, and she had 22 points in the process.

Sabally is a talented player, and there is a strong chance that she climbs more franchise lists. The "Unicorn" is a free agent, and if she returns, her time with the Mercury is just getting started.

Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and her place on the Mercury's postseason lists when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.