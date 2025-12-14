Mercury's Sabally Has A Career High During Playoff Run
Satou Sabally played a major role in the Phoenix Mercury's success this season. She played well during the regular season, despite running into a few obstacles. Then, when it came to the playoffs, she had an exceptional run.
Sabally averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in her team's playoff run. The Mercury star was in the top 10 when it came to rebounding, and she was not alone. She was ninth in that category, and DeWanna Bonner was right behind her. Then, Alyssa Thomas was third, as she averaged nine.
Phoenix's new star was great during the playoffs, and she added her name to some of the Mercury's postseason lists. One of those lists is the rebounding list, and she is 10th. She had 70 rebounds during the playoffs, and 58 of them were defensive boards.
The Mercury forward had some strong rebounding performances, and her best was against the New York Liberty. She had 12 boards in Phoenix's 79-73 win over New York, and the Mercury advanced to the next round.
Sabally had a double-double, as she had 23 points in that outing. She also had three assists, two steals and a block. The Mercury started that series with a loss, but the "Unicorn" had big games in the next two and helped her team advance.
Sabally sets a new career high
Sabally's 12 rebounds were a playoff career high, and her best before that was seven. She had seven rebounds in a game against the Las Vegas Aces. She also had 16 points, seven assists, a steal and a block. Sabally was with the Dallas Wings at the time, and it was during the period when she won Most Improved Player.
After her career-high performance against the Liberty, Sabally had two games where she had nine rebounds. The first was against the Minnesota Lynx, and the Mercury beat them 89-83 in overtime.
Then, she had nine boards in the second game of the WNBA Finals, and she had 22 points in the process.
Sabally is a talented player, and there is a strong chance that she climbs more franchise lists. The "Unicorn" is a free agent, and if she returns, her time with the Mercury is just getting started.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and her place on the Mercury's postseason lists when you click right here!