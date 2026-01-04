Mercury's Sabally Makes An Impact In Unrivaled's First Season
Satou Sabally had a strong season with the Phoenix Mercury, and before that, she was having a good year in Unrivaled.
Unrivaled's first season was a success, as players like Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and many others were involved. Sabally was a part of that, and she played for Phantom BC. She was one of the team's top scorers, and she averaged 15.3 points. She also averaged 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
Sabally played well, and when it came to her totals, she put up some good numbers. She was in the top 10 in points, as she scored a total of 214. Napheesa Collier scored the most, as she had a total of 360 points. Then, players like Chelsea Gray, Kayla McBride and Allisha Gray were ahead of Sabally. Griner, who also played for Phantom BC, was right ahead of Phoenix's new star, as she scored 234 points.
The "Unicorn" did well rebounding-wise, as she had a total of 79 boards. She had 68 defensive rebounds and 11 offensive ones. She was a facilitator throughout the season, as she had a total of 27 assists. Then, she contributed on the defensive end, as she had seven steals and three blocks.
Phoenix's star started the Unrivaled season with an 11-point game. She also had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Her team lost that game, as Laces BC beat Phantom BC 86-48. Sabally was one of three players who scored in double figures, as Sabrina Ionescu had 18 points, and Natasha Cloud had 10.
Sabally had her best performance two games later, as she had a season-high 29 points. She also had three rebounds and an assist. Griner also had 29 points, and she had nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in the process. Phantom BC won its first game, and in the end, it finished the season with a record of 4-10.
Mercury stars prepared for Unrivaled season
The Mercury forward had a good year, and while she is out indefinitely due to her concussion, Phoenix will still be represented. Alysssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper will be in action, and in Copper's case, she is going for another championship.
The Unrivaled season will be exciting, and Sabally gets a chance to play, she will pick up where she left off.
