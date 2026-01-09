How Sabally's Scoring Helped The Mercury During The Season
Satou Sabally was one of the new faces who played for the Phoenix Mercury, and she led the team in scoring. She averaged 16.3 points during the regular season, and her season high happened right away.
The Mercury hosted the Seattle Storm in their first game of the season, and they picked up a huge win. They beat the Storm 81-59, and Sabally got off to a nice start. She had 27 points, and she also had six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.
Phoenix had two other players who scored in double figures, and they were also new faces. Alyssa Thomas had 20 points, and she had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. She nearly had a triple-double, and that was just a glimpse of what was to come.
Lexi Held had 11 points, and she also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals. The Mercury brought in their share of rookies, and Held showcased her talents right away.
Sabally dealt with an injury during the season, and despite that, she managed to play well. Then, when the playoffs came, the All-Star forward continued to flourish. She averaged 19.0 points during the Mercury's run, and her best performance during that time was against the Minnesota Lynx.
The Mercury forward had 24 points in a crucial game, as Phoenix needed to tie the series with Minnesota. The Mercury beat the Lynx 89-83 in that game, and they won the next two to get to the WNBA Finals.
Sabally's scoring helps Phoenix succeed
Phoenix's new star scored a total of 190 points during the team's run. That is the most points she has scored during a playoff run, and the Mercury's time in the postseason was the furthest she has been. She made the playoffs three times in her seasons with the Dallas Wings, but they were eliminated early on.
Sabally's scoring also placed her among some of the Mercury's top players, as she is ninth on the postseason points list. Diana Taurasi is the leader, and she scored 1,486 points in her time with the team.
The Mercury brought in a star, and she delivered when the team needed her. She was having a strong Finals before exiting Game 3 due to injury. She suffered a concussion, and she did not play in the final game of the series.
The "Unicorn" is a free agent, and with the success the team had in 2025, the Mercury will do whatever they can to bring her back.
