Mercury's Sabally Shows Promise In College Years
Satou Sabally had a strong season with the Phoenix Mercury, and her play throughout the season helped them reach the WNBA Finals. She was the team's leading scorer, as she averaged 16.3 points. She also had an excellent playoff run, as she averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
The Mercury acquired Sabally in a dea that also brought in Alyssa Thomas. Both players did well with their new team, and now, Phoenix looks like a contender that can add to the franchise's legacy.
Sabally is a skilled player, and before coming to Phoenix, she played for the Dallas Wings. The Wings drafted her with the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, and she became the second pick because of her years with the Oregon Ducks.
The star forward averaged 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.2 steals in her years with the Ducks, and in 2020, she won the Cheryl Miller Award. Sabally had some big games scoring-wise, and her best was a 33-point game against Washington State. She also had 30-point games against California.
Sabally gets double-doubles
On top of her scoring, Sabally is known for getting her share of boards. Her best game rebounding-wise was against Portland State, and she had 16. The "Unicorn" also had 21 points, three steals and an assist. She was the second-leading scorer, as Ruthy Hebard had 22 points. Hebard also had 11 rebounds and four steals.
Oregon had one more player who scored in double figures, as Sabrina Ionescu had 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Sabally and her team picked up a nice win, as they beat Portland State 78-40.
Sabally also had two games where she had 12 rebounds. The first was against Washington, and she had six offensive rebounds and six defensive ones. She also had 19 points, four steals, two blocks and an assist.
The second game, in which Sabally had 12 rebounds, was against Oregon State. Nine of her rebounds were defensive boards, and the other three were offensive rebounds. Then, she had 17 points, six assists and two steals.
Oregon had three other players who scored in double figures against Washington, as Erin Boley had 28 points, Ionescu had 20 and Hebard had 11. Then, Ionescu had 23 points against Oregon State, and Hebard had 17 points and nine rebounds.
Sabally had some greats games in college, and she is doing the same thing in the WNBA.
