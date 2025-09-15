Alyssa Thomas Shines, Mercury Fall In Game 1
The Phoenix Mercury's playoff journey has begun. They have worked hard to get to this moment, and now, they are going for another championship. However, there opponent has something else in mind.
Phoenix is facing the New York Liberty, and Breanna Stewart and company want to show that they have what it takes to repeat. They are off to a solid start, as they beat the Mercury 76-69 in overtime. It was an exciting game, and it showed how competitive this series can be. Both teams are strong on the offensive end, as the Mercury have players like Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper.
On the other hand, New York has Stewart, who suffered an unfortunate injury in the overtime period, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. New York knows how to win, and they brought that experience into PHX Arena. They picked up the win, but not all hope is lost. The Mercury have a chance to recover and pick up a win to extend the series.
Despite the loss, the Mercury played well, and one of their best players stood out. Alyssa Thomas was the star for Phoenix, as she finished the game with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. She was within reach of a triple-double, which would have been her fifth one in the playoffs.
Regardless, Thomas played well, and was one of three Mercury players who scored in double digits. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer with 15 points. She also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Bonner had 12 points , and she also had five rebounds and three steals. The Mercury veteran did her job, and provided the Mercury a boost off the bench.
Phoenix wanted to get a win her, but things did not go as planned. However, it was a battle, and it showed that they can compete. The Mercury can learn from this game, and get ready for Game 2, which is a must-win situation.
Business as usual
Thomas played her normal game, and that is what her team will need if that want to go far in the playoffs. She had an exceptional regular season, and from the looks of things, she will carry that momentum into the postseason. Thomas is one of the league's top players, and performances like this are a reminder.
The Mercury star stood out, and now, it will be interesting to see what she does in the next game.
Please follow us on X to see what Alyssa Thomas does in the next game when you click right here!