How The Mercury's Balanced Effort Led To Their Finals Appearance
The Phoenix Mercury are inching closer towards a championship, as they beat the Minnesota Lynx 86-81 and won that series 3-1.
The Mercury had a great showing in that game, and they proved how talented their roster is. Their trio came to play, and one of their veterans had a nice game off the bench to ensure they picked up a win.
Phoenix showed heart in that game, as they trailed but managed to overcome a 13-point deficit to secure the victory.
When it comes to this game, the Mercury had some great performances. Alyssa Thomas was the team's leading scorer, as she had 23 points. She played her typical game, as she also had 10 rebounds, eight assists and a steal.
The Mercury's other stars played well, as Satou Sabally had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. Kahleah Copper had 13 points and four rebounds.
Bonner comes up big
On top of those performances, they had a nice game from DeWanna Bonner. Bonner had 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. She made three 3-pointers in that game, and some of them came at a crucial moment. The Mercury trailed, but they overcame a 13-point deficit to get the victory. The Mercury veteran and three-time Sixth Woman of the Year made shots when the team needed it, and now, they are a step closer towards reaching their goal.
With so many great performances, it was hard to say which one stood out the most. So many players did their part and contributed to the win, and it showed not only how talented this team is, but how determined they are.
The Mercury picked up a great win, and in this series, they played well overall. Like their matchup against the New York Liberty, the Mercury lost the first game. However, they did not lose sight of their goal, and they picked up an impressive win over the best team in the league. The Lynx finished the season with a record of 34-10, and they gave teams trouble all season long. They had a good year, but it was the Mercury's time to shine.
Phoenix has some more work to do, and if their key players perform like they did in Game 4, the Mercury have a good shot at winning.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's top players when you click right here!