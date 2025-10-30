How Mercury's Whitcomb Helped Them Prepare For The Postseason
The Phoenix Mercury made a wise decision when they brought in Sami Whitcomb. By bringing her in, the Mercury added a legitimate 3-point threat, and she is a player who has won championships in the past.
Whitcomb started her career with the Seattle Storm, and as a reserve, she helped them win titles in 2018 and 2020. This year, the veteran almost had another championship, as the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals. They started their playoff journey with a series against the New York Liberty, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round. In the end, they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces won it all, but the Mercury tried to keep the series going.
Before the playoffs started, the Mercury had a few more games. They faced a few Western Conference teams and some Eastern Conference foes, and in the end, the Mercury lost their last three games.
During those games, Whitcomb had a few nice performances. She started that month with a 10-point game against the Indiana Fever. She also had seven assists, two rebounds and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Fever 85-79.
Whitcomb had another solid performance, as she had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists against the Washington Mystics. Phoenix defeated Washington on the road, and Whitcomb played a role in the victory.
Phoenix lost the next three games, and Whitcomb played well in two of them. She had 13 points, a rebound, an assist and steal against the Connecticut Sun. The Sun won that game, as they beat the Mercury 87-84.
The Mercury had one final home game, and they faced the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix's sharpshooter had 11 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal.
Whitcomb played limited minutes in Phoenix's final game, and she did not score. The Mercury lost that game, as the Wings beat them 97-76.
Whitcomb prepares for the playoffs
In those games before the postseason, Whitcomb averaged 9.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds. A contending team needs contributions from the bench, an Whitcomb provided that. They were gearing up for a deep playoff run, and their sharpshooter was going to help them along the way.
The Mercury veteran played well throughout the season, and she ended the regular season on a decent note.
