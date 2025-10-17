Breaking Down Sami Whitcomb’s Key Role in the Mercury’s Finals Push
The Phoenix Mercury brought in their share of new players, and Sami Whitcomb was one of them. The team brought in a number of rookies, but adding Whitcomb gave them experience as well.
Whitcomb has been in the WNBA since 2017, and before playing with the Mercury, she spent time with the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty. In her time with Seattle, the Storm won two championships. Whitcomb was going for a third this season, as the Mercury took down oneof her former teams and the Minnesota Lynx to reach the WNBA Finals. Then, they lost to the Las Vegas Aces.
Phoenix had some nice performances from some of their top players, and in a series where reserves would be key, eyes were on players like DeWanna Bonner and Whitcomb.
The first game of the Finals was a battle, as the Aces beat the Mercury 89-86. It came down to the final possession, where Phoenix could have forced overtime, but Las Vegas' defense put an end to those hopes.
Whitcomb exits Game 1 of WNBA Finals
In that game, Whitcomb had six points, two rebounds and a steal. The Mercury veteran left that game, as she suffered a hyperextended knee. She did return later on and played through it.
Whitcomb was available for the next game, and she was scoreless. However, she did have two assists and a steal. The Aces controlled that game, and they beat the Mercury 91-78.
Game 3 was the Mercury's first home game of the series, and they came close to winning. Las Vegas still came out on top due to A'ja Wilson. Whitcomb was scoreless in that game, but she had three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Then, in the final game of that series, Whitcomb had three points, an assist and a block. The Finals were a quieter series for the Mercury's sharpshooter, but her injury may have played a role. Regardless, she helped her team throughout the season, and she helped them get to the Finals.
Whitcomb was a great addition for the Mercury, and she may be someone who returns next season. Her shooting led to big moments such as her 36-point game against the Dallas Wings or her shot that forced overtime in the matchup against the Lynx. It was a great year for Whitcomb and the Mercury, and itmay be just the beginning for this new-look team.
