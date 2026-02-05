Mercury's Whitcomb Makes Playoffs, Wins Championships
Sami Whitcomb joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2025 season, and before that, she played for the Seattle Storm.
Whitcomb started her career with the Storm back in 2017, and after spending some years with them, she played for the New York Liberty. Then, she made her way back to Seattle.
The sharpshooting veteran's career started on an interesting note, as she went undrafted in 2010. She spent her college years with the Washington Huskies, and despite playing well during that time, she did not make her WNBA debut.
Whitcomb made her debut years later, and in her first season, he averaged 4.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and an assist. The 3-point threat had a big game against a future team that season, as she had 22 points against the Liberty. She also had four rebounds and a steal. She was Seattle's leading scorer, and she came off the bench.
New York had two more players who scored in double figures, as Breanna Stewart had 20 and Jewell Loyd had 16. Seattle made the playoffs that season, and Whitcomb and her team faced the Mercury in a single-elimination game. The Mercury beat the Storm 79-69, and they faced the Connecticut Sun in the next round. They beat them 88-83, and after that, they lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.
Whitcomb makes playoff debut
Whitcomb stepped on the court in that game against the Mercury, and she had three points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Stewart was Seattle's leading scorer, and she had 23 points. Loyd was the second-leading scorer, and she had 17 points. Sue Bird was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10.
The following year, Whitcomb and her teammates accomplished something special. The Storm won a championship, and it was their third. They won back in 2004, and they won another in 2010. Whitcomb remained a reserve, and in the playoffs, she averaged 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Outside of DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper, Whitcomb is the only Mercury player who has won a WNBA championship. Copper won with the Chicago Sky, and Bonner won two with the Mercury. Whitcomb won her second in 2020.
Whitcomb's championship-winning experience came in handy for the Mercury, and this year, it may do the same.
