Why Phoenix Missed The Playoffs In 2008
The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2007, and players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter made it happen. Both of them had strong regular seasons, and they carried that momentum into the playoffs.
Pondexter was stellar during the playoffs, and she averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) after she had a strong series against the Detroit Shock.
The Mercury were on the right track, but they took a step backwards the following year.
Phoenix missed the playoffs, as the team finished the season with a record of 16-18. They were at the bottom of the Western Conference, and part of that was due to their performance against conference rivals. They were 8-12 in those games, and teams like the San Antonio Silver Stars, the Seattle Storm and more controlled the West.
Mercury lose their first four games
When it came to that season, the Mercury got off to a bad start. They started the season with a four-game losing streak, and it started with a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sparks beat them 99-94, and Phoenix's guards had noteworthy performances.
Pondexter was the leading scorer, and she had 32 points. She also had seven assists and three rebounds. Taurasi had 24 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. The Mercury had one more player who scored in double figures, as Tangela Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
After that loss, the Mercury lost to the Silver Stars, the Storm and the Minnesota Lynx. They snapped that losing streak with a win over the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury missed the playoffs, and they were not alone. The Phoenix Suns missed the playoffs, despite finishing the season with a record of 46-36. They were ninth in the West, as teams like the New Orleans Hornets and the Utah Jazz were ahead of them.
Both the Mercury and the Suns missed the playoffs, but they bounced back the following year. The Mercury won a championship, and the Suns faced the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Taurasi and her teammates were unable to repeat after winning their first championship, but on the bright side, they quickly recovered.
