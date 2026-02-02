Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Lost To One Of Their Oldest Rivals

The Phoenix Mercury had some trouble with their season series against Western Conference teams, and one of their oldest rivals beat them 2-1.

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner argues for a call against the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Griner was injured and did not play. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner argues for a call against the Los Angeles Sparks during the third quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. Griner was injured and did not play. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury were swept by the Minnesota Lynx in 2019, and during that time, they lost to another Western Conference rival.

Phoenix lost its series against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sparks beat them 2-1. Los Angeles started the series with a win, as Chelsea Gray and her teammates beat the Mercury 85-68.

Gray was her team's leading scorer, and she had 21 points. The Sparks had three other players who scored in double figures.

Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 14 and Riquna Williams had 11.

Brittney Grine
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is defended by LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As far as the Mercury, Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 24 points, and she also had 13 rebounds, an assist and a steal. DeWanna Bonner had a fantastic performance, as she had 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Those two were the only Mercury players who scored in double figures, and the Sparks took advantage.

Mercury tie the series

The Mercury recovered in the second game, as they beat the Sparks 82-72. Los Angeles had some solid performances, as Chiney Ogwumike and Candace Parker both had 12 points. Then, they had two other players who scored in double figures.

Leilani Mitchel
Mercury's Leilani Mitchell (5) defends Liberty's Brittany Boyd (15) as she shoots during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

Leilani Mitchell was the star in this game, and she had 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block. All of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures, as Bonner and Briann January both had 15 points, Griner had 14 and Essence Carson had 11.

The last game took place in Los Angeles, and the Sparks got the win. Griner had an impressive game, as she finished with 27 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block. Mitchell had 19 points, five assists and two rebounds. Bonner had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal.

Los Angeles won the series, and by the end of the season, the Sparks were first in the Western Conference. They beat the Seattle Storm in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Connecticut Sun after that.

DeWanna Bonne
Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner, right, celebrates with Yvonne Turner after hitting 40-footer to end the third quarter on Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury Vs Los Angeles Sparks / Cheryl Evans/azcentral sports

The Mercury were fifth in the West, and they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Chicago Sky, and it was a blowout. Regardless, the Mercury reached the postseason, and they did the same thing in 2020.

