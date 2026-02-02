Why The Mercury Lost To One Of Their Oldest Rivals
The Phoenix Mercury were swept by the Minnesota Lynx in 2019, and during that time, they lost to another Western Conference rival.
Phoenix lost its series against the Los Angeles Sparks, the Sparks beat them 2-1. Los Angeles started the series with a win, as Chelsea Gray and her teammates beat the Mercury 85-68.
Gray was her team's leading scorer, and she had 21 points. The Sparks had three other players who scored in double figures.
Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt had 14 and Riquna Williams had 11.
As far as the Mercury, Brittney Griner was the leading scorer. She had 24 points, and she also had 13 rebounds, an assist and a steal. DeWanna Bonner had a fantastic performance, as she had 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal. Those two were the only Mercury players who scored in double figures, and the Sparks took advantage.
Mercury tie the series
The Mercury recovered in the second game, as they beat the Sparks 82-72. Los Angeles had some solid performances, as Chiney Ogwumike and Candace Parker both had 12 points. Then, they had two other players who scored in double figures.
Leilani Mitchell was the star in this game, and she had 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a block. All of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures, as Bonner and Briann January both had 15 points, Griner had 14 and Essence Carson had 11.
The last game took place in Los Angeles, and the Sparks got the win. Griner had an impressive game, as she finished with 27 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block. Mitchell had 19 points, five assists and two rebounds. Bonner had 10 points, five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal.
Los Angeles won the series, and by the end of the season, the Sparks were first in the Western Conference. They beat the Seattle Storm in their first playoff matchup, but they lost to the Connecticut Sun after that.
The Mercury were fifth in the West, and they were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Chicago Sky, and it was a blowout. Regardless, the Mercury reached the postseason, and they did the same thing in 2020.
