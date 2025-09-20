How Mercury's Whitcomb Helped Her Team Reach Big Goals
Sami Whitcomb is a veteran who has won championships in her time. She won titles with the Seattle Storm, as they won in 2018 and 2020. They beat the Washington Mystics the first time around, and then, they beat the Las Vegas Aces. Seattle swept both of them.
Now, Whitcomb is with the Phoenix Mercury, and she is one of their top shooters. She has proved to be a sharpshooter in past seasons, and in her time with the Mercury, she has brought that same energy.
Whitcomb was an important player for the team this year, and part of that is due to her ability to adapt. She has been a reserve for most of her career, but she has stepped into a starting role as well. This year she encountered both, as she comes off the bench in most cases, but she was also a starter in the moments where Kahleah Copper was out due to injury.
Regardless of where she was in the rotation, Whitcomb made an impact. The veteran has been in the playoffs seven times before this year, and in that time, she has had some nice games.
Whitcomb shines off the bench
When it comes to her best game, it took place in 2018. The Storm faced the Mercury, and they beat them 94-84. This was the final game of the series, and with the win, Seattle punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals.
Whitcomb was one of four players who scored in double figures for Seattle, and she had 11 points. She was the only bench player who scored 10 or more, and starters Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Alysha Clark scored in double figures as well. Whitcomb also had four assists, three rebounds and a block.
As far as the Mercury, all of their starters scored in double figures. Brittney Griner almost had a triple-double, as she had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. She also had four blocks and a steal.
Yvonne Turner had 19 points, Diana Taurasi had 17 points, DeWanna Bonner had 14 and Briann January had 11.
As mentioned, Whitcomb has spent most of her time as a reserve. She can knock down shots when her team needs it, and early on, despite not playing many minutes in the playoffs, she utilized her time. Whitcomb did well during the regular season, and the Mercury made a wise decision in bringing her in.
