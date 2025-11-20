Sancho Lyttle Shines In Mercury Loss
Sancho Lyttle spent several years in the WNBA. She started her career with the Houston Comets, as they drafted her with the fifth pick of the 2005 WNBA Draft. She played four seasons with Houston, and in her first year, she averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds.
The Comets folded after their 2008 season, and Lyttle was involved in a dispersal draft. She was selected by the Atlanta Dream, and she played with them for most of her career. However, she changed teams in her last two seasons, as she joined the Phoenix Mercury.
Lyttle signed a deal with the Mercury, and in her first year with the team, she averaged 7.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The veteran's best game with the Mercury happened that season, and it was against the Los Angeles Sparks.
The Mercury's 2018 season was just beginning, and they were on the road against the Sparks. Los Angeles beat them 80-72, despite a big game from Lyttle. She was Phoenix's leading scorer with 20 points, and she also had seven rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block.
Phoenix had three other players who scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and DeWanna Bonner had nice performances of their own. Griner had 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Taurasi had 11 points and two assists. Then, Bonner had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Lyttle has career high against future team
While that was Lyttle's season high, it was not her career high. She had the best game of her career in 2012, which was when she was with the Dream. She had 31 points against the Mercury, and her team won 100-93. Lyttle also had 10 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and an assist. She was one of four players who scored in double figures for Atlanta, as Tiffany Hayes had 23, Aneika Henry-Morello had 12 and Cathrine Kraayeveld had 11.
Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 27 points. Samantha Prahalis had 21 points, Charde Houston had 16, Alexis Hornbuckle had 11 and Krystal Thomas finished with 10.
Lyttle played well in her time with the Mercury, and in 2019, she reached the playoffs one more time before retiring. The Mercury have had great veterans, and they managed to have big games in their time.
