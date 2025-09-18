Why Another Mercury Coach Will Win Coach Of The Year
The WNBA announced the Coach of the Year on Wednesday, and Natalie Nakase was the winner. This is Nakase's first year as a head coach in the WNBA. However, she has a wealth of coaching experience, as she has been an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Las Vegas Aces. She was also a head coach overseas.
Nakase coaches the Golden State Valkyries, who finished the regular season with a record of 23-21. After a successful regular season, the Valkyries became one of the teams that made the playoffs.
Golden State is an expansion team, and already, they are showing they are a team that can make some noise in the future. Nakase's win is well-deserved, and she joins coaches such as Cheryl Reeve, Becky Hammon and more.
Nate Tibbetts, the head coach of the Phoenix Mercury, had a legitimate argument as well, as his team finished the season with a record of 27-17. This is the most wins they have had since the 2014 season, when they went on to win their third championship. Phoenix finished that season with a record of 29-5, and they swept the Chicago Sky to win it all.
Brondello leads Mercury to third championship
That year was special, and it was also the first time a Mercury head coach won Coach of the Year. Sandy Brondello was the head coach at that time, and in her first year, the team dominated. They had a stellar record, and they went on a 16-game winning streak in that time. It was no surprise that Brondello took home this award, and that season remains one of the most historic seasons in the league.
Phoenix also won two championships before that, as they won in 2007 and 2009. However, Paul Westhead and Corey Gaines did not win Coach of the Year. Dan Hughes of the San Antonio Silver Stars won after his team went 20-14. Marynell Meadors won in 2009, after the Atlanta Dream went 18-16.
For now, Brondello remains the only Mercury coach to win Coach of the Year. However, she may not be the last. Tibbetts did not win this season, but with his team continuing to improve, he will remain in the race from now on. Until then, Nakase added her name to the history books, and it is safe to say she is in good company.
