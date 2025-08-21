Season Series Update: Mercury and Storm Finish 2-2
The Phoenix Mercury have had some competitive season series this year, and one of their most challenging ones ended in a tie.
Phoenix faced the Seattle Storm on Sunday, and they beat them 85-82. It was great way to start their brief road trip, and after that, they picked up an impressive win over the Golden State Valkyries.
The Mercury and the Storm are two of the best teams in the Western Conference. They battled throughout the season, and as far as standings, Phoenix is fourth with a record of 21-13, and Seattle is eighth with a record of 18-18. Seattle was higher at one point, but factors like the Las Vegas Aces' winning streak have caused them to drop.
Regardless of where they are now, the Storm are still a contending team. However, the Mercury are as well. The Mercury started their season series against the Storm with a blowout win. They beat Seattle 81-59 in a game where Satou Sabally had 27 points and six rebounds. She got off to a great start in her time with the Mercury, and the team picked up a big win as a result.
Skylar Diggins, a former Mercury player, had 21 points for the Storm, but the Mercury were on a mission, and spoiled her night.
Seattle got their revenge shortly after, as they beat Phoenix 77-70 a few games later. The duo of Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike played much better this time around, as they both had 24 points. The Mercury were quieter in this game, and Alyssa Thomas led with a double-double. She had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Commissioner's Cup was underway in their next meeting, and the Storm defeated the Mercury 89-77. Diggins had a nice game this time around, as she finished with 26 points and seven rebounds. As far as the Mercury, Sabally had 22 points and Lexi Held had 14 points.
The Mercury and the Storm finish 2-2
Then, the win on Sunday was the end of the series, and the Mercury won a close game. Thomas had a triple-double of 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Phoenix had five players in double figures in that game.
The Mercury and Storm series was competitive, and come playoff time, they could be two teams to keep an eye on.
