How Many Games Did Skylar Diggins Play For The Mercury?
Skylar Diggins is a special player who is still going strong. She currently plays for the Seattle Storm, and she is averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Diggins is one of the few players to tally a triple-double this season, as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Jackie Young have had one as well. Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is in a league of her own, as she has had four triple-doubles this season.
This has been a good year for Diggins and the Storm, but before she made her way to Seattle, she played for the Mercury.
Diggins joined the Mercury in 2020, after she announced that she would not be returning to the Dallas Wings. She started her career with the Tulsa Shock, as they drafted her in 2013. She played with Tulsa for three years before they relocated to Dallas.
Her decision to leave Dallas led to a sign-and-trade deal that sent her to Phoenix. She joined Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, and this trio made the Mercury even more dangerous.
Diggins shines in WNBA's Wubble season
In her first year with the Mercury, Diggins averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds. She played in 22 games that season, as the WNBA had a shortened season due to the pandemic.
The following year, Diggins averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals. She played in 32 games that year. The 2022 season was her best, despite it being a difficult year for the Mercury.
Phoenix battled injuries and played without Griner due to an issue overseas. Diggins averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a steal. She played in 30 games that year.
Diggins had some successful seasons with the Mercury. She missed the 2023 season due to maternity leave, and the following year, she joined Seattle.
Overall, Diggins played 84 games with the Mercury. Her stint with the team was not as long as some of the other Mercury stars, but she did well in the time she spent with them. The trio of Diggins, Griner and Taurasi could have done something special, but things did not work out the way they should have.
Since then, Taurasi retired, Griner joined the Atlanta Dream and Diggins and the Storm are fighting for a championship. Diggins did well in her time in Phoenix, and she remains one of the league's top players.
