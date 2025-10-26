How Mercury's Sabally Prepared For The Playoffs
Adding a new star is sometimes easier said than done. Teams will fight to add a game-changing star, and the Phoenix Mercury struck gold this season. They added two new, talented stars as they acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.
Both stars had successful years, and they both were All-Stars in the process. Then, by the end of the season, Thomas was a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate, a member of the All-WNBA First Team and the All-Defensive First Team.
Outside of being an All-Star, Sabally was not involved in any award races, but she still had a good year. She averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She also played a strong playoff run, as she averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
Right before the playoffs, Sabally was on a roll, and she had multiple performances where she scored 10 or more. It was a nice stretch for Sabally, and with the season being over, it is a good time to look at how she played on a month-to-month basis.
September will be the first month that will be examined, and she started the month with a 13-point game against the Indiana Fever. She also had two rebounds, an assist and a steal in her team's 85-79 win.
Sabally followed up with another nice game, as she had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics, as they beat them 75-69.
The Mercury were on the road for their next game, and they faced the Connecticut Sun. Sabally had 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in her team's loss. The Sun beat them 87-84 in that game and avoided the sweep in their season series.
Phoenix had two more regular season games, and Sabally continued to play well. She had 24 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in the Mercury's loss against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, she had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals in Phoenix's loss against the Dallas Wings.
The "Unicorn" has great playoff run
The rest of the Mercury's September games were playoff games, as they faced the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx at that time. In the Mercury's regular season games that month, Sabally averaged 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists. She had nice showings, and as time went on, she kept that momentum going.
Sabally is a star, and come next season, she may have an even bigger year.
