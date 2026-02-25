Mercury Stars Getting Ready For Unrivaled Playoffs
The Unrivaled season has been exciting, and soon, a champion will be crowned. The season is progressing, and on Saturday, the playoffs will begin.
Six teams have clinched a playoff spot, and two of those teams feature Phoenix Mercury players.
Laces BC has a playoff spot, and Alyssa Thomas plays for that squad. Thomas and her teammates have a record of 9-4, and they have lost their last two games. Phantom BC beat them 64-58, and Rose BC beat them 70-66.
Despite those losses, the team is in third place, and the Mercury forward and her teammates are going to compete for a title.
Rose BC clinched a playoff spot, and that squad is shooting for a repeat. Kahleah Copper is on the team, and she helped her team get to that point last year. Rose BC also has Chelsea Gray, and she has played at a high level in both of her Unrivaled seasons.
Last season, Copper's team beat Vinyl BC to win it all, and now that the defending champs are headed to the playoffs, fans may see a repeat.
Mercury stars putting up big numbers
Both of Phoenix's stars are playing well, and while they are normally playing side by side, they are competing for a championship. Their teams have legitimate shots at winning, and both players have what it takes to push their teams to victory.
Thomas is having a good year, and she is averaging 11.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. She is the third-leading scorer on her team, as Brittney Sykes averages 19.9 points and Jackie Young averages 16.8.
Copper is doing well, and she is averaging 19.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. She is second in scoring, as Gray is the leader once again. She averages 25.4 points, and she has had big performances like her 38-point game against Laces BC.
Phoenix is well-represented, and when the playoffs star, Copper and Thomas will continue to play at a high level. They have worked hard to get to this point, and teams like Phantom BC, Mist BC and others stand in their way. Phantom BC is first in the standings, as Kelsey Plum and her teammates have won six in a row. Satou Sabally was going to suit up for that team, but her concussion kept her out of action.
Things are becoming even more interesting in Unrivaled, and in the end, one of Phoenix's stars may win a championship.
