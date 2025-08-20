Flashback: Mercury Nearly Make WNBA Finals In 2018
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 18 times in their history, and at this rate, they are on the verge of their 19th appearance.
Phoenix is having a good year, and they are seeking the the franchise's fourth championship. The Mercury have had some impressive playoff runs, and even when they do not win, they put up a fight. The 2018 playoffs is a good example, as the Mercury were on the verge of reaching the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 20-14. They faced the Dallas Wings in the first round, and they defeated them 101-83.
Phoenix was on fire in that game, and they made 13 3-pointers. They shot nearly 45 percent from deep.
DeWanna Bonner was the star of that game, as she finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal. She made four of the Mercury's 13 3-pointers. Bonner was one of four players to score in double digits in that game, as Diana Taurasi had a double-double of her own, Brittney Griner played well and Stephanie Talbot also had a double-double.
Taurasi finished the game with 26 points and 12 assists. Griner had 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Talbot had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Mercury had trouble in their first game of the playoffs, and they faced the Connecticut Sun in the next round.
The Mercury defeated the Sun, as they won by 10. They beat them 96-86. That was a big game for Taurasi and Griner, as they both had 27 points. Bonner was not too far behind, as she finished with with a double-double. She had 23 points and 18 rebounds.
Mercury take on the Storm
Phoenix was playing well to start the playoffs, and in the next round, they faced the Seattle Storm. The Storm took the first game, as they beat the Mercury 91-87. Bonner had a big game, as she had 27 points and 13 rebounds. The Storm won the next game, as they beat the Mercury 91-87. The score was identical to the first game, except this one went into overtime.
Despite being on the verge of elimination, the Mercury did not give up. They won the next two games, as they beat Seattle 86-66 in Game 3 and 86-84 in Game 4. Phoenix extended the series, but in the end, Seattle won 94-84 and advanced to the WNBA Finals.
Seattle ended up winning that year, as they swept the Washington Mystics. Sami Whitcomb, a Mercury veteran, was on that team and won a championship.
The Mercury had a good year, and if they pulled off a win in Game 5, they could have been on the verge of another championship.
