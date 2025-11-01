Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Madi Williams' Stint With Phoenix

The Phoenix Mercury were shorthanded in 2023, and as a result, they signed a player to a seven-day contract.

Davion Moore

May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wilson official basketballs with WNBA logo go through the net during the game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 25, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wilson official basketballs with WNBA logo go through the net during the game between the LA Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been several players who have suited up for the Phoenix Mercury over the years. The Mercury have drafted their share of players, and they have acquired some in other ways. For example, Phoenix acquired Candice Dupree in a trade involving Cappie Pondexter. When it comes to free agents, the Mercury signed Tina Charles to a deal.

The Mercury have had so many talented players, and a player who will be looked at today was with the team in 2023. She signed a seven-day contract with the team, as they were shorthanded for a period.

Mar 20, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Madi Williams (25) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins forward Lina Sontag (21)] defends during the 1st quarter of an NCAA Tournament Women s 2nd Round dd game at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Williams heads to Phoenix

Phoenix signed Madi Williams during that time, and she played a few games for the Mercury in a year they struggled. Williams played five games with the Mercury, and she averaged two points and a rebound. Before that, she was drafted by the Seattle Storm that year, and while she was with them during training camp, she was waived later on.

Williams spent her time with Phoenix, and being with the Storm and the Mercury, she was a key player for Oklahoma. She played five years with the Sooners, and in her first season, she averaged 11.6 points, eight rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Oklahoma's forward Madi Williams (25) guards Iowa State's guard Ashley Joens (24) during the Big 12 basketball tournament semifinal, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. / Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In her second season, she averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals.

Williams' third season was her best scoring-wise, and she averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals. Then, she had two more strong seasons, as she averaged 18.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals her fouth season, and 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in her fifth.

Overall, Williams averaged 16.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals in her years with the Sooners.

The Mercury gave her an opportunity, and she made use of the time. She was hustling and contributing in different areas. Phoenix needed help in that challenging season, and Williams did her part.

Mar 18, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Madi Williams (25) and Portland forward Lucy Cochran (30) fight for a rebound during the 2nd quarter of an NCAA Women s Tournament 1st round game at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Phoenix finished the season with a record of 9-31. It was one of their worst seasons, but luckily, things changed the following year. A new coach and a few adjustments helped the Mercury improve the following year, and fast forward to today, the Mercury managed to make the WNBA Finals.

Williams' time with Phoenix was brief, but when they needed her, she was there and she was contributing.

