How Mercury's Taylor Had A Career-Defining Season
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and after spending the first few years of her career with the Cleveland Rockers, she became one of Phoenix's key players.
Taylor was drafted by the Rockers back in 2001, and in her rookie season, she averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal. Her stats improved the following year, as she averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
After that, she spent one more year in Cleveland, and once the team folded, she headed to Phoenix. Taylor spent the rest of her career with the Mercury, and she helped them achieve great things.
The Mercury legend helped them win three championships, and she helped them do so with an array of skills. She was a two-way player, which means she was impactful on both ends of the floor. She could score, dish to her teammates and she was a reliable defender.
Phoenix's All-Star had some great seasons, and in the Mercury's championship-winning season, she had career highs. In 2007, Taylor averaged 17.8 points. That was the best of her career, and in that time she had some big games. Her season high was a 32-point game against the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury beat the Storm 89-79 in that game, and on top of Taylor's 32 points, she also had seven rebounds, six steals, three assists and a block.
Taylor ties career high
Taylor also had a career high in rebounds per game. She averaged 6.3 rebounds, and in 2007, she tied her career high. She had 11 rebounds against the Connecticut Sun, and despite her strong performance, the Sun beat the Mercury 76-67.
That game was the second time she had 11 rebounds, as she did it back in 2002 with the Rockers. They beat the Sacramento Monarchs 73-50 in that game, and Taylor was their leading scorer with 24 points.
After those two performances, Taylor had 11 rebounds one last time. She did it in 2011 against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had a double-double as she also had 15 points.
Phoenix's 2007 season was a great year all-around, and Taylor was one of the players who stood out the most. She helped them win their first championship, and as time went on, she continued to add to her legacy.
