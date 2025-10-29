Mercury Get A Win In Preseason, Struggle Later On
The Phoenix Mercury have had great years, but they have also had some rough ones. One of their worst seasons was a few years ago, as they finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31. It was a difficult year for the team, and it took some coaching changes and roster moves to get them back on track.
Wins were scarce for the Mercury that year, and while they picked up some wins on their home floor, it still was not enough to get going. They still had a bad year, and they had to make some changes.
While the regular season was difficult, the Mercury started the year off on a decent note. During the preseason, they picked up a win over the Seattle Storm.
Phoenix defeated Seattle 77-71 in that game, and Sug Sutton was their leading scorer. She finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and an assist. Diana Taurasi was their second-leading scorer, and she had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
After that, the Mercury had another preseason game. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks beat them 90-71.
In that game, Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham led the way with 13 points. The Mercury's star guard also had five assists, a rebound and a block. Cunningham had a rebound and an assist. Brittney Griner was in action after being out for the first game, and she had 10 points, three rebounds and a block.
The struggles begin
The Mercury's season got started after that, and they faced the Sparks once again. Los Angeles picked up another win, and it was on the road. They beat the Mercury 94-71, and Phoenix lost the next game before beating the Minnesota Lynx.
It was an interesting year for the Mercury, and it took a few games before they got another win. Either way they lost several games, and make a coaching change during the season. Then, once the season was over, they hired Nate Tibbetts.
Phoenix played without Skylar Diggins, who was out on maternity. So, being without one of their stars, and running into challenges were some of the things that impacted their season. Luckily, things started to get better the following year, and Phoenix has been in the playoffs the past two years.
The Mercury's recent success shows that tough times do not last, and in due time, things start to get better.
