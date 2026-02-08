Phoenix Mercury On SI

Revisiting Phoenix's Season Series Against East Teams

The Phoenix Mercury had an excellent 2025 season, and they played well against Eastern Conference teams.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins (7) against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17. They were third in the Western Conference, as the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces were ahead of them. Phoenix went on to face both of these teams in the playoffs, and the Mercury finished 1-1.

Phoenix defeated Minnesota in its second playoff matchup, but Las Vegas won the WNBA Finals.

Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they won their share of games against teams from both conferences.

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) is defended by Phoenix Mercury forwards Alyssa Thomas (25) and DeWanna Bonner (14) during the second quarter at PHX Arena Aug 10, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury won some of their season series, but one of the teams they struggled against was the Atlanta Dream. The Dream swept the Mercury, and Atlanta beat Phoenix 90-79 in that first game. Then, the East team beat Phoenix 95-72 in the second game and 74-66 in the third.

Mercury fall to the Dream

Atlanta had a strong season, and Brittney Griner and her new team were third in the league standings. While that series did not go in the Mercury's favor, some of their matchups with Eastern Conference teams did.

Phoenix beat the Chicago Sky 4-0, and that series started with a 94-89 victory. Then, the Mercury were on the road for the next two games, and they beat them 107-86 in the second and 83-67 in the third. The fourth game was closer, but the Mercury pulled off the win.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Sami Whitcomb (33) shoots for three points against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun, although Connecticut avoided the sweep. Phoenix won the first two games, and its opponent won the last. The Sun beat the Mercury 87-84 in that one, and Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles led their team to victory. Charles is a familiar face, as she played for Phoenix in 2022.

Phoenix continued to play well against Eastern Conference teams, and the team picked up a season series win over the Indiana Fever. The Mercury beat the Fever 2-1, and the series started with a loss. That was a road game for the Mercury, and Alyssa Thomas had a huge game. She had a career-high 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) battle for a loose ball during the third quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana spoiled Thomas' big night, but Phoenix won the next two games. The Mercury had another series under their belt, and they beat the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics as well.

The Mercury were 5-1 in their season series against Eastern Conference teams, and those victories paved the way for a deep playoff run.

