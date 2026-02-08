Revisiting Phoenix's Season Series Against East Teams
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17. They were third in the Western Conference, as the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces were ahead of them. Phoenix went on to face both of these teams in the playoffs, and the Mercury finished 1-1.
Phoenix defeated Minnesota in its second playoff matchup, but Las Vegas won the WNBA Finals.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they won their share of games against teams from both conferences.
The Mercury won some of their season series, but one of the teams they struggled against was the Atlanta Dream. The Dream swept the Mercury, and Atlanta beat Phoenix 90-79 in that first game. Then, the East team beat Phoenix 95-72 in the second game and 74-66 in the third.
Mercury fall to the Dream
Atlanta had a strong season, and Brittney Griner and her new team were third in the league standings. While that series did not go in the Mercury's favor, some of their matchups with Eastern Conference teams did.
Phoenix beat the Chicago Sky 4-0, and that series started with a 94-89 victory. Then, the Mercury were on the road for the next two games, and they beat them 107-86 in the second and 83-67 in the third. The fourth game was closer, but the Mercury pulled off the win.
The Mercury beat the Connecticut Sun, although Connecticut avoided the sweep. Phoenix won the first two games, and its opponent won the last. The Sun beat the Mercury 87-84 in that one, and Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles led their team to victory. Charles is a familiar face, as she played for Phoenix in 2022.
Phoenix continued to play well against Eastern Conference teams, and the team picked up a season series win over the Indiana Fever. The Mercury beat the Fever 2-1, and the series started with a loss. That was a road game for the Mercury, and Alyssa Thomas had a huge game. She had a career-high 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.
Indiana spoiled Thomas' big night, but Phoenix won the next two games. The Mercury had another series under their belt, and they beat the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics as well.
The Mercury were 5-1 in their season series against Eastern Conference teams, and those victories paved the way for a deep playoff run.
