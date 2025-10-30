How A Former Mercury Player Became A College Coach
Over the years, several players have played for the Phoenix Mercury. Regardless of how long a player stayed with them, they are a part of the franchise's history. After spending time with the Mercury, some players joined other teams. Or, the Mercury may have been their final team. Either way, they moved on from the team and continued their journey.
In some cases, players have transitioned to coaching. For example, Kristi Toliver spent years in the WNBA, and now, she is the Mercury's associate head coach. Then, there are other former players throughout the WNBA and NBA who are on teams' benches.
Former players have also ventured into college, as someone like Dawn Staley is a successful college coach. She coaches South Carolina, and she has led them to championships. As far as former Mercury players, there are a few who are coaching at that level. One that comes to mind is Shereka Wright.
Wright played for the Mercury for two seasons. She joined the team in 2004, after they acquired her in a deal with the Detroit Shock. In her rookie season, Wright averaged 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds. She averaged 10.1 minutes and she played 24 games.
The following year, Wright got a chance to start. She appeared in 25 games, and she started in five of them. She averaged 3.8 points and two rebounds.
Wright becomes a coach
The 2005 season was her final year, and she quickly moved to coaching. Wright was an assistant for Texas Tech and Alabama before she became the associate head coach for Vanderbilt. Then, in 2020, she became the head coach of UT Arlington.
In her first year with the team, Wright led the Arlington Mavericks to a record of 13-7. The following year, the team was even better, and they finished the season with a record of 20-8. UT Arlington made the NCAA tournament that year, and they faced Iowa State. Wright's team put up a fight, but Iowa state beat them 78-71.
UT Arlington moved to the Western Athletic Conference after that, and they finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 14-17. They improved the following year, and they went 17-16 that season. Then in 2024-25, the Mavericks were 17-13.
Overall, Wright is 81-61 in her time with UT Arlington. She has done well in the role, and as time goes on she will add to her legacy. Wright is a great coach, and before all of that, she was representing the Mercury.
