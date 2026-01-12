Phoenix's Shooting Helps Team Reach The Finals
The 2025 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury. They had a number of new additions, and all of them helped the Mercury go far. Phoenix made the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history, and that journey began with competitive matchups against the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx.
Before the playoffs started, the Mercury had an impressive regular season. They finished that period with a record of 27-17, and they did it while some of their top players were out. The Mercury also added a familiar face, as they signed DeWanna Bonner before the All-Star Game.
Phoenix had a deep, talented roster, and a lot of those players knocked down their share of shots.
When it comes to 3-point shooting, the Mercury were sixth in the league. They shot 34.0 percent from deep, and shooters like Monique Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb helped them in that area.
The Mercury had three players who shot 50 percent from 3-point range, but their stints with the team were brief. Megan McConnell made a 3-pointer in her game with the Mercury, and during that outing, she suffered an injury. She was waived later on, and since then, she has played in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL).
Haley Jones spent time with the Mercury, and during that time, she made half of her 3-pointers. Jones joined the Dallas Wings later in the season, and she averaged a career-high 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Her 3-point percentage decreased, but she also played more minutes.
Murjanatu Musa played 12 games with the Mercury, and she attempted two 3-pointers. She made one of them. Musa was waived during the season, and Phoenix brought in Bonner.
Mercury rookie joins legendary guards
After those three, Akoa Makani was the leader. She shot nearly 40 percent from deep, and she accomplished something special because of it. The Mercury rookie made 49 3-pointers, which put her ahead of Cappie Pondexter. Pondexter made 47 3-pointers in her first season, and Diana Taurasi is the franchise leader, as she made 62 during her rookie year.
Akoa Makani was a legitimate 3-point threat in the 2025 season, and one of Phoenix's best scorers was close behind her. Kahleah Copper shot 37.7 percent from deep, as she made 57 3-pointers. She attempted 151 of them. Copper can score in a variety of ways, and at different points of the season, she would get hot and make shots from beyond the arc.
Then, players like Kalani Brown, who made three 3-pointers and attempted eight, Sami Whitcomb, who is a sharpshooting veteran and Kiana Williams were behind Akoa Makani and Copper.
Scoring was one of the Mercury's strong suits, and their ability to knock down 3-pointers made them even better.
