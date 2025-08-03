Looking Back At The Mercury's 2020 Season
The year 2020 was a challenge for everyone. When it came to sports, everything suddenly stopped. The NBA season was suspended in March, but resumed later on in an isolation zone known as the "NBA Bubble."
March Madness was supposed to take place,but it was canceled. It was a strange time, and the WNBA season was impacted as well.
The WNBA ended up having a shortened season, and like the NBA, they played in an isolation zone. Their zone became known as "the Wubble," and they played 22 games in that area.
Despite the shortened season, it was a good year for the Phoenix Mercury. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 13-9. They made multiple moves before the season, as they traded DeWanna Bonner to the Connecticut Sun for multiple draft picks. The Mercury also acquired Skylar Diggins in a trade. They also acquired Jessica Breland and Nia Coffey. Breland was later medically excused for the season.
Diggins had a good first year with the Mercury, as she averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds. She spent two more seasons with Phoenix before joining the Seattle Storm in free agency in 2024.
Phoenix started their season with two losses. The Los Angeles Sparks beat them 99-76 and the Indiana Fever beat them 106-100. The Mercury picked up their first win against the Las Vegas Aces, as they beat them 102-95.
The Mercury were fifth in the league in that season, and they reached the playoffs. They beat the Washington Mystics 85-84. Shey Peddy made a game-winning 3-pointer to help the Mercury advance. Diggins finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Diana Taurasi was right behind her with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Phoenix lost in the next round, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 80-79. Taurasi was their leading scorer with 28 points. She also had nine assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Minnesota advanced and they ended up losing to the Storm 3-0. Seattle later won the championship in the next round.
The Mercury had to adapt to what was going on, and it worked well for them. While they did not win the championship, they acquired a new star in Diggins, and she came in and made an instant impact. The 2020 season was a challenge, but the Mercury and other teams got through it.
