Phoenix's Stars Come To Play, Defeat An Eastern Conference Team
The Phoenix Mercury lost their series against the Chicago Sky, but they beat another Eastern Conference team. They beat the Atlanta Dream 2-1, and the Mercury started the series with a road win.
Phoenix beat Atlanta 95-87, and Brittney Griner was the top scorer. She had 27 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks and an assist. Initially, the center was credited with 10 blocks, which gave her a triple-double. However, two blocks were rescinded later on. Regardless, she had an excellent performance, and she contributed on both ends of the floor.
Outside of Griner, the Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures. Candice Dupree was behind Griner, and she had an all-around game of her own. She had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
Diana Taurasi had 17 points, and she also had eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner had five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. The Mercury stars had strong performances, and they started the series with a victory.
Atlanta won the second game, as the Dream beat the Mercury 91-87. Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 23 points. She also had six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Griner finished with 21 points, six blocks, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Dupree had 19 points and Bonner had 10.
Phoenix's bench did not have a strong showing, as Lindsey Harding was the only player who scored. She had six points, while the other reserves went scoreless. On the other side, Angel McCoughtry was the Dream's leading scorer, and she had 27 points. Then, the Dream had three more players who scored in double figures.
Mercury come home, get another win
The series was tied, and the Mercury were home for the final game. They beat the Dream by 11, and the Mercury's All-Star center was the leader. She had 21 points, nine rebounds, five blocks and an assist. Taurasi had 17 points, Dupree had 15 points and Penny Taylor had 14.
Phoenix defeated an Eastern Conference team, and that helped the team reach the playoffs. Atlanta made the playoffs, and McCoughtry and her teammates were knocked out by the Sky. The Mercury had a nice season, and with their win over the Dream, they had a season series under their belts.
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