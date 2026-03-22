Mercury Stars Facilitate During Strong Season

The 2018 Phoenix Mercury had a great season, as they finished that period with a record of 20-14. They were second in the Western Conference, and the only team ahead of them was the Seattle Storm. Seattle finished the season with a record of 26-8, and they were the team to beat that year.

Mercury's Brittany Griner (42) high-fives Diana Taurasi (3) as they head to the locker room at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 | Patrick Breen/The Republic

Phoenix played well, and some of its top players scored with ease. Those players also got their teammates involved with their playmaking.

During that time, the Mercury had 700 assists. Diana Taurasi was the leader in that category, and she had 176 assists. She had her career high that year, as she had 14 assists against the Los Angeles Sparks. Taurasi and the Mercury beat the Sparks 86-78, and that was the team's 18th win of the season.

Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mercury's new addition dishes to her teammates

Taurasi was moving the ball, and she was not the only one. Briann January was second in assists, and she dished out 109 that year. That was her first season with the Mercury, and she had nine assists against the Sparks. Los Angeles won that one, as Chelsea Gray and her teammates beat Phoenix by three.

Jul 24, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard DeWanna Bonner (24) looks to pass around Minnesota Score guard Seimone Augustus (33) in the first half at Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 81-69. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images | Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

The Mercury had another player who dished out at least 100 assists, as DeWanna Bonner had 108. She had seven assists in the Mercury's 87-82 win over the Storm. That was early in the season, Phoenix improved to 2-0.

After those three, the Mercury had two players who had 70 assists that season. Brittney Griner was the first, and she had seven assists against the Storm. Then, Leilani Mitchell had 70, and her season high was against the Dallas Wings. She had eight assists in her team's loss.

Phoenix's stars got their teammates involved, and that effort paid off. That group made the playoffs for the sixth time in a row. After missing the playoffs in 2012, the Mercury got back on track, and made the postseason every year until 2023.

The Mercury were one of the league's best teams in 2018, and they had a shot at winning it all. However, they ran into the Storm, who went on to win their third championship. Before that loss, the Mercury beat the Wings and the Connecticut Sun.

Taurasi and her teammates had a strong season, and once again, playmaking was a factor.

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