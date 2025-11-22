Mercury Stars Preparing For Unrivaled Season
After a successful inaugural season, Unrivaled is back for another. The league's second season will begin in January 2026, and it will be even bigger than before.
This season includes new faces, such as Paige Bueckers and Dominique Malonga will make their debut. Then, players like Aliyah Boston, Brittney Griner, Chelsea Gray and others are returning. The Phoenix Mercury will be represented once again, as Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas are playing once again.
Copper won a championship last season, as Rose BC defeated Vinyl in the championship game. They beat them 62-54, and although Phoenix's guard was out for that game, her team secured the win. Brittney Sykes was the team's leading scorer, as she had 21 points.
Sabally played for Phantom BC last year, and while the team struggled, she had a good year. Phantom finished the season with a record of 4-10 after winning their last game. They beat Vinyl BC 80-74, and Sabally finished the game with 12 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block.
Thomas and her team made the playoffs last year, as they finished the season with a record of 7-7. Laces BC faced Rose BC in their playoff game, and despite a strong performance from Thomas, Gray's 39 points helped Rose BC advance.
Mercury stars remain with their teams
Phoenix's stars will be ready to go this season, and with the rosters set and the schedule released, fans can get an idea of what to expect. Copper and her team will face Lunar Owls BC in their first game. Lunar Owls had the best record in the league last season, as they finished 13-1. This year's team features Napheesa Collier, who played for them last year, Aaliyah Edwards, Rebecca Allen, Skylar Diggins, Marina Mabrey and Rachel Banham. Like Collier, Digginss was one of the team's returning players.
Sabally's team will play right after the matchup between Rose and Lunar Owls, and they will face Breeze BC.
Breeze BC is one of the league's new teams, and it features Aari McDonald, Kate Martin, Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, Bueckers and Malonga. This is a young, hungry squad, and they may put up a fight against Phantom BC.
Thomas and her team will face Vinyl BC in their first game. Vinyl BC looks a bit different, as Griner, Rae Burrell, Erica Wheeler, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Courtney Williams. It will be a fun matchup, and one of these teams will start the season on a good note.
Unrivaled is doing great things, and come next season, Phoenix's stars will have strong seasons.
