Why The Mercury Trio Boosted Their Offense
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the WNBA's best teams. They played well throughout the season, and despite a few setbacks, such as injuries to key players, the Mercury made it to the WNBA Finals. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they beat some of the league's top teams.
The Mercury had great performances this season, and when it comes to points, their best showing was against the Chicago Sky. They scored 107 points in that win, and they nearly passed that number in the next one. They had 106 points against the New York Liberty, and they added to their winning streak.
At that time, the Mercury were on a roll, and the win over the Liberty was their sixth in a row. The Las Vegas Aces ended their streak, as they beat the Mercury 84-81.
Phoenix had a great thing going scoring-wise, and as a team, the Mercury averaged 82.8 points during the regular season. As far as the playoffs, they averaged 81.8.
The team's offense played a major role in their success, and when it came to totals, their top players put up big numbers.
Satou Sabally, one of the team's newest stars, scored 636 points this season. Alyssa Thomas, an All-Star forward Phoenix acquired in the same deal, scored 599 points. Kahleah Copper, who joined the team before the 2024 season, scored 438 points.
Mercury trio cannot be stopped
This means that the Mercury's trio came together and scored 1,673 points for the team. Phoenix's three stars all had big games during the season, as Copper had a season-high 33 points, Thomas had a career-high 32 points and Sabally had 27 in her debut.
Overall, the team scored 3,643 points this season. The trio did their part, and then having others like Sami Whitcomb, Monique Akoa Makani and DeWanna Bonner helped the team as well. Whitcomb scored 390 points, and she played significant minutes this year due to spending time as both a starter and a reserve.
Akoa Makani scored 315 points, and she was a starter alongside the Mercury's stars. Then, Bonner, who joined the team in July, scored 261 points. Phoenix had some great offensive talents this year, and all of them will play a role in the Mercury's success next season.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their stats from the 2025 season when you click right here!