Mercury Stars Shine, Team Loses Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury won some of their 2019 season series, and their matchup with the Washington Mystics is an example. They beat the Mystics 2-1 in that series, and their wins were blowouts.
The Mercury beat the Mystics 91-68 in the first game and they picked up a 103-82 win in the third. Washington won the second game, and it was a 99-93 victory.
Phoenix lost some of its series, and the matchup between the Seattle Storm was one of them. Seattle started the series with a win, as the Storm beat the Mercury 77-68.
DeWanna Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 31 points. She also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brittney Griner had a nice performance, as she had 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Seattle had four players who scored in double figures, and Natasha Howard was the leader. She had 21 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and a steal. Jewell Loyd had 17 points, Jordin Canada had 16 points and Crystal Langhorne had 10.
Bonner and Griner lead team to victory
The Mercury tied the series with a road win, as they beat the Storm 69-67. Bonner and Griner led the way once again, as they both had 20 points. Bonner had five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Griner had seven rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal.
Phoenix's duo played well, and on Seattle's side, it was a balanced effort. The Storm had four players who scored in double figures, and Sami Whitcomb was the leader. She had 13 points, and she also had six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
The Mercury picked up a nice win, but the Storm recovered in the next game. They beat the Mercury 82-70, and Phoenix's top scorer was Griner. She had 22 points, and she also had seven rebounds, four assists and a block.
Brianna Turner played well, and she had 10 points, six rebounds and a block. They were the only two players who scored in double figures for Phoenix, and Seattle had four. Howard led the way with 22 points, and Alysha Clark had 17 points, Loyd had 11 and Canada had 10.
The Storm came out victorious, and by the end of the season, they had a record of 18-16. Both teams made the playoffs, and while they were eliminated early, both of them added another playoff appearance to their legacy.
