Mercury And Storm Have An Intense Series

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2018, and they had a competitive series against one of their biggest rivals.

Davion Moore

Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) and Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) and Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Aug 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) and Seattle Storm center Mercedes Russell (21) and Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury had two overtime games in their 2025 run, and that was the first time that happened since 2021. The Mercury had two overtime games in a run that led to the franchise's fifth WNBA Finals.

Phoenix's first overtime game during those playoffs was against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury met the Storm in the second round, and it was a single-elimination game. Phoenix defeated the New York Liberty in the first round, and that was a close game as well.

Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) drives against Seattle Storm guard Jordan Horston (23) during the second quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it came to the game against Seattle, Phoenix picked up an 85-80 victory. Then later on, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the Finals, and Phoenix's win in Game 2 required overtime.

Before that, the last time the Mercury had an overtime game in the postseason was 2018. The Mercury faced the Storm during that playoff run, and the second game of that series went into overtime.

Phoenix got to that point after beating the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun in single-elimination games. Then, the series with the Storm began with a loss.

Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) sticks her tongue out at Seattle Storm guard Victoria Vivians (35) after hitting a three-pointer on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seattle beat Phoenix 91-87 in Game 1, and DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer. She had 27 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 25 points, Brittney Griner had 13 and Briann January had 10.

Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) celebrates after a three point basket against the Seattle Storm during the first quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Mercury put up a fight in the second game, and despite the overtime loss, their stars played well. Taurasi had 28 points, and she also had nine assists and six rebounds. Griner had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four assists and two blocks.

Bonner had a nice game of her own, as she finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. The stars played well, and interestingly enough, the Storm beat the Mercury 91-87 once again.

Mercury tie the series with wins at home

After those losses, the Mercury responded with wins in the next two games, but it was not enough. The Storm beat them 94-84 in the final game, and they won a championship later on.

The Mercury competed in that series, and that overtime loss was a sign of things to come.

