Mercury And Storm Have An Intense Series
The Phoenix Mercury had two overtime games in their 2025 run, and that was the first time that happened since 2021. The Mercury had two overtime games in a run that led to the franchise's fifth WNBA Finals.
Phoenix's first overtime game during those playoffs was against the Seattle Storm. The Mercury met the Storm in the second round, and it was a single-elimination game. Phoenix defeated the New York Liberty in the first round, and that was a close game as well.
When it came to the game against Seattle, Phoenix picked up an 85-80 victory. Then later on, the Mercury faced the Chicago Sky in the Finals, and Phoenix's win in Game 2 required overtime.
Before that, the last time the Mercury had an overtime game in the postseason was 2018. The Mercury faced the Storm during that playoff run, and the second game of that series went into overtime.
Phoenix got to that point after beating the Dallas Wings and the Connecticut Sun in single-elimination games. Then, the series with the Storm began with a loss.
Seattle beat Phoenix 91-87 in Game 1, and DeWanna Bonner was the team's leading scorer. She had 27 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 25 points, Brittney Griner had 13 and Briann January had 10.
The Mercury put up a fight in the second game, and despite the overtime loss, their stars played well. Taurasi had 28 points, and she also had nine assists and six rebounds. Griner had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. She also had four assists and two blocks.
Bonner had a nice game of her own, as she finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. The stars played well, and interestingly enough, the Storm beat the Mercury 91-87 once again.
Mercury tie the series with wins at home
After those losses, the Mercury responded with wins in the next two games, but it was not enough. The Storm beat them 94-84 in the final game, and they won a championship later on.
The Mercury competed in that series, and that overtime loss was a sign of things to come.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2018 playoff run and their series against the Storm when you click right here!